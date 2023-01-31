Roku And Tubi Strike Streaming Deal For Warner Bros Discovery Content (With Ads)

If you're wondering where titles like "Westworld" and "The Nevers" have gone after leaving HBO Max, they might be heading to both the Roku Channel and Tubi. That's because — per a recent announcement by the companies behind the free, ad-supported streaming platforms — over 2,000 hours of content from Warner Bros. Discovery is coming their way.

As reported by Variety, Tubi will be the first to start streaming Warner Bros. content, with the platform adding three channels, WB TV Reality, WB TV Series and WB TV Family. The channels will contain titles such as "Westworld," "The Nevers," "Raised by Wolves," and more, with content being rolled out as early as February 1 and continuing throughout the month. The Roku Channel will start to see Warner Bros. Discovery content come to the platform in the spring of 2023.

Read on for more about how the upcoming deal will work, and what those in charge have to say about it.