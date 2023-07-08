The Witcher's Main Characters Ranked Worst To Best

Anyone who's searching for a top-shelf fantasy series obsession need look no further than Netflix's "The Witcher," which premiered the first half of its third season on June 29, 2023. Adapted from the book series by Andrzej Sapkowiski, it's a sprawling medieval epic filled with elves, sorcerers, knights, and princesses. It centers on the monster-hunting witcher Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and their adoptive daughter, Crown Princess Ciri of Cintra (Freya Allan).

Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has woven an intricate narrative that bounces back and forth through time to reveal how these three came to be in the same place at the same time, and how their destinies are interwowen, while allowing her to populate the series with enough fascinating supporting characters to fill 10 different shows. Although nearly every character on the series is interesting and complex, that doesn't make them all necessarily likable. With "The Witcher" having returned for another monster-and-intrigue-filled season, here's our countdown of its main characters, ranked worst to best.