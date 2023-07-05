The Witcher: Who Plays Yennefer And Why Is The Character Different In Season 3?

Although Netflix's "The Witcher" is named after the monster-hunting "witcher," Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), the series itself actually centers around three characters — those being Geralt, his "Child of Surprise" Ciri (Freya Allen), and his on-again-off-again lover, Yennefer of Vengerberg.

Yennefer is perhaps the most volatile and dangerous of the three; being an extremely powerful sorceress with access to the forbidden chaos of fire magic. Throughout the first three seasons of "The Witcher," Yennefer is played by actor Anya Chalotra. Chalotra first rose to prominence with her role in the BBC miniseries "Wanderlust," in which she plays a high school student named Jennifer Ashman. Outside of "The Witcher" and "Wanderlust," her only other television credits come from a small role in "The ABC Murders," and a voice-acting part for the animated series "Sherwood."

As such, it's fair to say that Yennefer of Vengerberg is the most prolific role of Anya Chalotra's entire career. It's also perhaps the hardest role she's ever tackled, particularly when you consider just how much the character has changed throughout the first three seasons of "The Witcher."