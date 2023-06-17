The Flash's Most Annoying Time Travel Plot Hole Explained

Warning: This post contains spoilers for "The Flash."

Barry Allen (Ezra Miller), grief-stricken as he is, would've been much better off had he just stayed out of time. Instead, as "The Flash" reveals, it leads to a whole mess of trouble: the death of a Batman and leaving a world to crumble under an alien invasion. We get it.

To stop his mother's death, Barry throws a can of tomatoes in the mix that sends a tidal wave across time — only for him to put it back to set things right. Still, it leads to the one death in his family that he was trying to avoid. For some reason, Barry can't help himself. Another alternative action in the finale leads to his father's pardon — which is good — but it also changes the Bruce Wayne he knew (Ben Affleck) into one that loves sticking nipples on his bat suit (George Clooney) (which is bad).

Yes, it's baffling. After spending a whole film learning the hard way changing something could — to quote Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne — "destroy everything," he played with time again. Why? Why resort to supermarket shelf stacking to prove his father's innocence instead of just being there to be an eyewitness to the death of his mother? Well, doing so would lead the entire film to collapse in on itself and potentially nix revisiting this storyline further down the line.