Whatever Happened To Nikki Blonsky?

In 2007, 18-year-old Nikki Blonsky made audiences around the world feel the beat when she starred in the musical comedy "Hairspray," playing the happy-go-lucky Tracy Turnblad, a plus-sized high school student living in 1960s Baltimore with aspirations of becoming a dancer on "The Corny Collins Show," a campy regional version of "American Bandstand." The role was a dream come true for Blonsky, who had auditioned for the musical's stage version, but had been turned down for being too young. Fortunately, by the time auditions for the movie came around, she was the perfect age for the part, and her singing and dancing skills helped "Hairspray" become a massive hit at the box office.

Since then, Blonsky has continued to act, carving out a career in film, TV, and on social media. And while she hasn't become the household name that some of her "Hairspray" co-stars are, she remains a very outspoken public figure. Here are just some of the things Nikki Blonsky has been up to since starring in "Hairspray."