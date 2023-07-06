The Untold Truth Of The Insidious Franchise

Things that go bump in the night have often been at the heart of classic horror movies. Within the "Insidious" movies, those bumping noises and other inexplicable aspects of everyday suburban life are revealed to belong to a world of ghosts existing right under our noses — we just can't see it. From there, storylines involving astral projection, paranormal investigators, and time travel have unfolded within this saga. Initially focusing on just one family trying to overcome the horrors of demonic possession, the "Insidious" saga soon expanded to include a pair of prequels and its most recent installment, "Insidious: The Red Door," which picks up a decade after the events of "Insidious: Chapter 2."

The "Insidious" franchise is packed with lore, demons, and scares, but they also feature lots of effort and very specific creative visions from the directors in charge. The untold truth of the "Insidious" movies reflects a wide assortment of behind-the-scenes details about these five horror features, including where the idea for "Insidious" came from in the first place, how director James Wan's experiences helming "The Conjuring" influenced his experiences directing "Insidious: Chapter 2," why Patrick Wilson made his directorial debut with "Insidious: The Red Door," and so much more.