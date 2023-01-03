Producer James Wan Already Has Ideas About A Potential M3GAN Sequel

Filmmaker James Wan is responsible for creating some of the creepiest movies in modern memory, and it all began when Jigsaw (Tobin Bell) started playing his sick little games in 2004's "Saw." The filmmaker has served as writer, director, and producer on some of the most significant horror films of the 2000s, including "The Conjuring" and "Insidious." Wan's latest venture is the science fiction/horror movie "M3GAN," and while he primarily serves in a producing capacity behind the camera, he also developed the story for screenwriter Akela Cooper to flesh out.

At first glance, the character of M3GAN might remind horror enthusiasts of Wes Craven's robotic villain Samantha Pringle (Kristy Swanson) in 1986's "Deadly Friend," but Wan came up with the idea for "M3GAN" while spitballing ideas with his team at Atomic Monster Productions. "We were hanging [out] like we always do at the end of the week," Wan said during an interview with The Movie Times (via YouTube). "We like to just drink and chat about stuff, and we started talking about movies that we would like to see."

"Our conversation, in one way or another, will end up talking about a 'killer doll' movie," Wan continued. "And really the seed of 'M3GAN' really did come from that conversation." During the same interview, Wan summed up the concept of "M3GAN" as "Annabelle" meets "The Terminator." Certainly, the teams at both Atomic Monster and Blumhouse Productions have high hopes for the new film — in fact, Wan has already brainstormed ideas for a "M3GAN" sequel.