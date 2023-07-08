The Bear Characters Ranked By Likability

In its first season, "The Bear" was unanimously praised by critics who agreed that the FX series was one of the best things on television... and one of the most stress-inducing. This fictionalized look inside the kitchen of a Chicago sandwich shop was intense, chaotic, and claustrophobic, serving both as a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the restaurant industry and as a vehicle for character study.

Though "The Bear" is classified as a comedy for the purposes of awards shows (probably based, more than anything else, on its runtimes, which are closer to what's standard for a traditional sitcom than a drama), there's plenty of tragedy to mine in the personal lives of Carmy, Sydney, Richie, and their coworkers. When Season 1 came to a close, audiences might've sympathized with the dysfunctional Berzatto family and staff of The Beef, but they may not have actually liked the characters, who are still very much emotional works-in-progress.

That changes somewhat with Season 2, which is just as critically acclaimed and which takes its time — with two extra episodes and some extended runtimes — to delve into the pasts and personality traits of its key players. Some of Season 1's ostensible villains get redemption arcs, while new caustic and complicated characters are introduced to keep causing problems. This is who we like, love, and loathe in the series.