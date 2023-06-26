The Ending Of The Bear Season 2 Explained
Contains spoilers for "The Bear"
Critics and audiences developed quite a taste for the Hulu dramedy "The Bear" when it premiered in July 2022. The series, about the chef of a three Michelin-star restaurant who returns to Chicago to manage his family's sandwich shop after his older brother's suicide, became the most watched program in the network's history, and Season 1 achieved an astounding 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. "The Bear" is widely expected to be recognized for its debut season in multiple categories at this year's Emmys, and just as voting begins, its second season is poised to repeat — and perhaps surpass — its success. Season 2 of "The Bear" has another perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and the initial reactions suggest that it's a complex and satisfying second course.
This new batch of 10 (instead of 8, as we got in Season 1) episodes goes further back in time and deeper into the lives of its characters, especially the wonderfully believable supporting players. "The Bear" is, like Carmy and Syd's menu plan, thoughtfully chaotic, with a heaping handful of one-off episodes that each focus on a single chef. And then there's that epic, guest star-studded Episode 6, an hour-plus that will perhaps go down in television history as the most tense holiday special of all time. Every aspect of the production is so masterfully handled, Season 2 features a carefully considered progression of flavors that will leave viewers hungry for more. But because its structure is so character-centric and the finale ends somewhat abruptly, right when things at the new restaurant are just getting started, the taste that's left in viewers' mouths might require some extra contemplation.
The restaurant business is tough
Season 1 of "The Bear" concluded with a deus ex machina in the form of canned tomatoes. Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) finally gives Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) the letter that Mikey (Jon Bernthal) left behind, which leads to the discovery of the roughly $300,000 in cash that Jimmy (Oliver Platt) lent the previous and late executive chef. Carmy decides to use the money to re-open The Beef as The Bear, the family-style fine dining establishment that's been his dream since at least high school. Season 2 quickly comes to a boil when Carmy, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and new project manager Sugar (Abby Elliot) realize they've underestimated how expensive and involved that process will be. They decide to come clean to Jimmy about the money in hopes he'll be willing to invest even more. Carmy boldly bets that if the restaurant isn't turning a profit in 18 months, he'll sign over the deed.
Sugar and Sydney are stunned because it should take at least six months to get a new restaurant off the ground. To get in the black, the gang will have to do it in three. Throughout Season 2, Carmy and his staff struggle to schedule and pass inspections, as nearly every step forward results in two steps back. Sugar, who reluctantly reveals that she's pregnant, plays the damsel in distress to manipulate Jimmy into twisting some arms so that they can make their launch date. Season 2 of "The Bear" is an illustration of the adage that things often look worse before they look better. That applies to construction projects, menu development, career prospects, finances, recovery, love, and life.
Carmy reconnects with his crush
Through a combination of flashbacks and present-day conversations about the past, we learn that Carmy was considerably less cool in high school than we might have imagined, judging from the hair, the tattoos, and the cigarettes. Not only did he speak with a stutter, it seems he never had a girlfriend or went to a party, spending most of his free time doodling in notebooks. The sketches that weren't of pants or food were of a girl who Carmy had a crush on, a spectacled cutie affectionately referred to as Claire Bear (Molly Gordon). In the show's main timeline, Carmy and Claire have a meet-cute at a convenience store refrigerator (more on fridges later) in which he pretends not to remember her name and gives her a fake number.
Confident Claire gets his real digits off of Fak, and the two begin to hang out on a regular basis. It becomes clear that Carmy really likes Claire Bear and has since childhood, and she'll eventually confess that she's had a major crush on him this whole time, too. Nevertheless, the prospect of having a girlfriend stresses him out. In the Christmas episode, "Fishes," Carmy gets upset almost to the point of having a panic attack when Mikey and Richie try to set him up with Claire Bear. Later, Richie suggests he won't let good things happen to him. But what's probably going on is that — in the same way Sugar's worried about becoming a mother — he's worried about getting into a relationship because of his family's mental health history and dysfunction. He also realizes that a serious girlfriend could represent an obstacle to his ambitions as a chef.
Sydney's complicated feelings
When Carmy offended both Sydney and Marcus (Lionel Boyce) near the end of Season 1, the sous chef and the pastry chef bonded in a way that hinted at a future romance. But, when Season 2 begins, Sydney is noticeably awkward around Marcus and, in an entirely different way, around her business partner Carmy. The implication is that Sydney's no longer (or was never) interested in Marcus, but might be interested in her culinary idol. There's still conflict between them (she wants a Michelin star; he doesn't care), but also palpable chemistry (they both want to hang out together after work, but won't say so). Then Carmy bumps into Claire just when he and Syd were about to embark on a restaurant tour to reset their palates. Instead, Sydney has to go it alone, setting up a subtle and well-balanced love triangle.
Sydney's able to table her complicated feelings for Carmy, but she can't ignore the fact that his budding relationship with Claire is getting in the way of their working relationship. Her father and her contacts within the industry warn her that she shouldn't make this leap with someone she doesn't trust. Carmy's divided attention puts more weight on her shoulders, which makes her question whether she's doing the right thing. Getting in the way of practical matters like finalizing the menu and fixing broken refrigerator handles is the uncomfortable idea that maybe she's jealous of Claire. Even so, it's Syd who encourages Carmy to admit she's his girlfriend. With only days left to open, Syd wonders where she stands with Carmy, personally and professionally.
Marcus makes time for himself
Season 2 opens with Marcus sitting next to someone in a hospital bed, lovingly rubbing their hands. We learn his mother is terminally ill, and caring for her has taken a toll on him. A once-promising football prospect, Marcus worked his way up from fast food to Carmy's kitchen to support her and remain close by. While the restaurant is being deep cleaned, he's given the opportunity to stage for a chef in Copenhagen. As once-in-a-lifetime as the trip is, he frets about leaving his mother behind.
Marcus comes alive once abroad, studying under Chef Luca (Will Poulter). At first, he's so intimidated, he can't operate a pair of tweezers. Without mentioning Carmy by name, Luca tells Marcus that one chef made him realize he wasn't the best in the world, and he didn't have to be, which took off some pressure. Luca used the kitchen to better himself and make the most of his life. He suggests that Marcus do the same, and teaches him to be confident, open, and inspired.
While walking home one night, Marcus happens upon a local who's been in a terrible bicycle accident. He rescues the man, who thanks him and rides away. The incident is a symbolic lesson in the selflessness of service that parallels his experience with his mother and as a chef. When Marcus returns to Chicago, he's not only written recipes for three new desserts, he has a new outlook on life and an improved perspective of his own self-worth.
Tina steps up
Line cook Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) wasn't a particularly likable character in Season 1. She refused to wear her blue apron, refused to learn new recipes and skills, and hazed Sydney because she balked at having to take orders from someone younger than her just because she'd been to culinary school. Tina started to come around by the final episode, and at the very start of Season 2, it's clear that she's all in on The Bear. While Carmy, Sydney, and Sugar try to put out little fires everywhere, Tina sucks up to the chef she once resented, clearly angling for a promotion.
It isn't long at all before she gets her wish. The new chef de cuisine offers her the job almost apologetically. She assumes the longtime employee who was so set in her ways won't want to put in the time to do what it'll take. But Tina enthusiastically accepts her invitation to attend culinary school while the restaurant is being renovated. Carmy lends (and ultimately gifts) her his chef's knife, and Tina learns to see herself in a new light when she excels in the program.
We can deduce that Tina's thorny personality was a result of her insecurities. Deep down, her lack of a formal education made her feel defensive, and the way she perks up when asked to join other students at a bar indicates that she may not have had many friends. Though she dreaded it, all the change that's happening at the sandwich shop has worked out in Tina's favor.
Richie wears suits now
Let's be honest: This is Richie's season. The once problem-causing cousin of the Berzattos is a changed man, and it's all thanks to some streaky forks. But before Carmy sends Richie to work at his old world-renowned restaurant, we learn a little about the brash sandwich wrapper's backstory during episode 6. Not so long ago, Richie was a doting husband with a kid on the way. His wife, Tiffany (Gillian Jacobs), wanted more out of life, including a nice house in a good school district, so he lied to her about already having secured a job with Jimmy. The years between this uncomfortable moment at Christmas dinner and the present are still a mystery, so we don't know exactly what went down with the job or their marriage.
Back to those forks. His bad attitude results in a stern talking-to by Garrett, who orders him to respect himself and the restaurant. A switch flips in Richie's brain. He begins to embrace the commitment that's required to execute high-end service, and by the time he hand-delivers a deep-dish pizza, he's completely intoxicated with the idea. After a full-throated Taylor Swift jam session in his car, Richie returns to The Bear ready to run front of house like a rock star. But first, he apologizes to Sugar and comes to terms with the fact that Tiffany is getting remarried. When Fak asks about his outfit, Richie replies, "I wear suits now." His new threads are a metaphor. He realizes Carmy didn't send him away to get him out of his hair. He gave him the chance to become who he's always wanted to be.
A family of bears
With a sure-to-be legendary Episode 6, "The Bear" shows us what life was like for Carmy, Sugar, and the other characters in the Berzatto family's orbit. It's Christmas Eve, and Carmy is home to celebrate with his mother's traditional Italian seven fishes. The customary seafood dishes (and bears) become loaded metaphors. Stevie (John Mulaney) gives a blessing about love demonstrated through service and sacrifice, and the guests debate whether bears are empathetic, aggressive, or both.
For the Berzattos, it's both. A well-intended but unstable Donna loses her cool more than once. She melts down as she violently grabs Sugar by the chin, then again at dinner when she doesn't feel properly appreciated and her daughter dares ask if she's okay (this informs an earlier present-day scene between Carmy and his sister). Finally, Donna drives her car into the house as Sugar watches in horrified disbelief. It's clear that she and Sugar have a toxic relationship in which the child feels more responsibility for the well-being of the parent, rather than the other way around.
Carmy, meanwhile, is more focused on Mikey, who's locked in an escalating fight with Bob Odenkirk's Lee. Though he won't fully realize the seriousness of his brother's illness until after his death, it's becoming apparent to Carmy that Mikey — and his family — are plagued by generational trauma. His cousin, Michelle (Sarah Paulson), sees it, too, and offers him refuge. He's left to decide whether he should stay and try to fix his family or whether he's better off alone and away. It's a question he's still wrestling with leading into the finale.
Test run
In Episode 10, titled "The Bear," the new restaurant soft opens for friends and family. Among the invited guests are Jimmy, Claire, Pete, Sydney's dad, and Donna. Marcus has perfected four new desserts, including a savory take on cannoli that he's dubbed The Michael in honor of the madness and genius that was their former boss. Tina is seamlessly executing more refined dishes. Richie is thriving as the maître d'. Sydney proudly dons the monogrammed chef's coat that her partner's gifted her. But Carmy's feeling the heat and can't be bothered to visit Claire in the dining room. The walk-in door handle, which had been loose all season, breaks off, trapping the executive chef inside just as orders begin to come in rapid fire and one of the new hires goes missing (Marcus finds him smoking crack in the alley).
With Carmy literally on ice, the staff (Richie especially) rises to the challenge. We can see that Carmy has helped to improve everyone else's station but his own. The crew are all more functional than they were when the series started, but Carmy's having an existential crisis in a refrigerator. Besides Carmy's predicament, Pete spots a still-unwell Donna outside. She can't bring herself to come in, and Sugar's left assuming her mom wasn't proud enough to show. Though the night is a success from the patrons' perspective, it's still full of signature "The Bear" stress behind the scenes, most of which is brought on by Carmy's unresolved issues.
What the end of The Bear Season 2 could mean for the series
Season 2 of "The Bear" is mainly about whether the new restaurant will open on schedule, and that question is more or less answered by the finale. But on a character level, there's still plenty of unfinished business to be addressed in Season 3. It's possible that a reformed Richie could try to reconcile with Tiffany before the wedding. Sugar is still pregnant, which means next season will almost certainly see the birth of her child. But the bigger looming questions have to do with Carmy, Sydney, and Marcus.
While Carmy's fridged, he has a panic attack during which his memories of Claire are intercut with his memories of Sydney. He's been in love with Claire all his life, but the thought of Sydney is what pulls him out of his spiral. Earlier in the episode, the two supported each other as they repaired a table. And with Claire standing just outside the walk-in, Carmy delivers a monologue she definitely wasn't supposed to hear. We'll find out whether he can juggle his love life and his work life in Part 3.
Similarly, Sydney flubs acting normally around Marcus, who asks her out just before the dinner rush begins. When she rebuffs him, he's hurt and takes it out on her for most of the night. Regardless of whether Claire returns, the next love triangle looks to be between Carmy, Sydney, and Marcus. Finally, Season 2 ends how it began, with Marcus' mom. In the pandemonium of opening, his worst fear comes true as he misses multiple calls from her nurse, signaling tragic news.
What the cast and crew have said about the ending
Series creator Christopher Storer took some creative risks with the sophomore season of "The Bear." The grimy old sandwich shop is gone, and with it, regular food service. Instead of a straightforward story about prodigal son Carmy's return, Season 2 goes on a number of tangents and expands the show's scope. Director Joanna Calo told Variety that this season was about "hospitality, taking care of others," and making the characters' lives "a bit bigger."
But as The Bear finally opens its doors, fans get to see their favorite fictional cooks back in action, which is important to Storer, who draws parallels between the restaurant industry and the emotional story he's trying to tell. "You're always worried about money and the anxiety was always high," he said, "and then there'd be moments of joy and like kindness would break through some of the toxicity that also seeps in." Storer's sister, Courtney, is the show's culinary producer and choreographed the food prep, which the actors rehearsed. Lionel Boyce explained to Deadline how that method helped since, "everything already feels high stakes, like running a football play."
As for anyone shipping Syd and Carmy, the showrunner and his actors swear love wasn't part of the plan. "I know there are people who are very invested in that," Edebiri allows, "but it was not that for me." White says it was "never discussed," and Storer adds that he selfishly wanted to make a show about friendship and partnership instead of romance. Fair enough ... except the cast and crew made those public comments before anyone read the Season 2 scripts.
Will there be a Season 3?
Renewing "The Bear" for a third season should be a no-brainer for FX and Hulu. Guest stars notwithstanding, the cast is made up of a small cast of rising stars rather than established A-listers, and the subject matter doesn't require expensive sets or special effects. "The Bear" is universally popular among critics, fans, and awards bodies, and as previously mentioned, it's the number one FX on Hulu show in that collaborative effort's history. Its second season concluded with cliffhangers about Carmy's relationships, Marcus' mother, and Sydney's baby, and fans who binged Season 2 are already desperate for a third serving.
But the series' future is more complicated than that. For one thing, "The Bear" is bigger than a cult hit, but not necessarily as well-known or seen as other prestige comedies and dramas. Not to mention, Disney (which owns FX and partially owns Hulu) has stopped releasing content under the FX on Hulu brand, and no one knows what the parent company will do with either of these holdings in the future as it restructures its property and apps. Plus, the entertainment industry is in the middle of a Writers' Strike, with the actors union's negotiations still ongoing.
As of now, the show has neither been renewed or canceled, but all signs point to an eventual renewal announcement. If "The Bear" does get another green light, expect the series to return no earlier (and possibly much later) than June 2024 (Seasons 1 and 2 dropped in June 2022 and 2023 respectively).