The Ending Of The Bear Season 2 Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Bear"

Critics and audiences developed quite a taste for the Hulu dramedy "The Bear" when it premiered in July 2022. The series, about the chef of a three Michelin-star restaurant who returns to Chicago to manage his family's sandwich shop after his older brother's suicide, became the most watched program in the network's history, and Season 1 achieved an astounding 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. "The Bear" is widely expected to be recognized for its debut season in multiple categories at this year's Emmys, and just as voting begins, its second season is poised to repeat — and perhaps surpass — its success. Season 2 of "The Bear" has another perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, and the initial reactions suggest that it's a complex and satisfying second course.

This new batch of 10 (instead of 8, as we got in Season 1) episodes goes further back in time and deeper into the lives of its characters, especially the wonderfully believable supporting players. "The Bear" is, like Carmy and Syd's menu plan, thoughtfully chaotic, with a heaping handful of one-off episodes that each focus on a single chef. And then there's that epic, guest star-studded Episode 6, an hour-plus that will perhaps go down in television history as the most tense holiday special of all time. Every aspect of the production is so masterfully handled, Season 2 features a carefully considered progression of flavors that will leave viewers hungry for more. But because its structure is so character-centric and the finale ends somewhat abruptly, right when things at the new restaurant are just getting started, the taste that's left in viewers' mouths might require some extra contemplation.