The Bear: This Celebrity Chef Is Worried About The Effect The Show Might Have

Contains spoilers for Season 2 of "The Bear"

Set in Chicago, "The Bear" might seem, to many, like a love letter to the city's cuisine, from its deep-dish pizza to its fine-dining Michelin star spots. One Chicago-based chef doesn't see it that way at all, though.

Rick Bayless, who owns Chicago-based restaurants like Frontera Grill and Topolobampo, said during a chat at the Wall Street Journal Global Food Forum that the show "pushed [restaurants] back another 20 years." Elaborating, Bayless explained, "If you're a mother of a teenage boy that's watching that show and he goes, 'Mom, I want to work in restaurants,' would you let him? No you wouldn't. That's like the worst profession in the world."

"It's a profession," Bayless continued, clarifying that working in restaurants can be . "It's something that you can work for years and years, and you can work your way up ladders and you can learn craft and you can make a life for you and your family."

When it premiered in 2022, "The Bear" was lauded by industry veterans and professionals for its realistic approach to the cutthroat, often difficult industry, and commenters definitely hit back at Bayless when the WSJ put the clip on Instagram. @mbruder23 wrote, "If an accurate portrayal of a kitchen environment sets your industry back, maybe the problem isn't the show..." while @rosadojoel agreed: "Working as a career chef is brutal: the days are long, no security, lots of BS from many sides. The camaraderie is from trauma bonding."