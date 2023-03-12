Jamie Lee Curtis' First Oscar Win Should Have Been For This Iconic Role

At the 2023 Academy Awards, Hollywood legend and infamous scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis won her first Oscar for her very first nomination thanks to her supporting role in "Everything Everywhere All at Once." As IRS agent Deirdre, the antagonist opposite Michelle Yeoh's Evelyn Wang before becoming her "hot dog lover" in a different multiverse, Curtis transformed herself into a dowdy, frumpy taskmaster, and ended up taking home Hollywood's biggest prize on the night in question.

This is, by all accounts, an incredible triumph; Curtis has been working for decades and is one of the industry's most beloved performers, and this is only her first nomination, let alone first win. With that said, she should have had an Oscar for one of her most iconic roles — for a performance that transcended the art of acting itself, a turn that thrilled the entire world, a role where she had to pretend that she was a rebellious Lindsay Lohan trapped inside of an adult's body and absolutely shred a guitar to boot. Let's stop kidding ourselves. Jamie Lee Curtis should have an Oscar for "Freaky Friday."