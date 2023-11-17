The Ending Of Trolls Band Together Explained

It's revealed at the end of "Trolls Band Together" that Branch was part of BroZone and another, unnamed group that happens to bear a striking resemblance to *NSYNC, the boy band that Justin Timberlake shot to fame with. Although *NSYNC recorded a song for the movie, it's hard to take their characters as canon. The idea that Branch was in BroZone and an additional band stretches belief to breaking point, because so much of Branch's life has been spent not singing.

He tells us in the first film that he took care of his grandmother, but when she was eaten by a Bergen because it heard him singing, he decided not to sing anymore. It's not clear exactly when this was, but it seems like it was probably pretty early in his life. After all, when his brothers left and broke up BroZone, he was only two or three. The time after his brothers left and before he declared he wasn't singing anymore could have been when he was in the other band, but they wouldn't have stuck around for long when he refused to sing.

The other time when he could have been part of another band is when Poppy lights up his world and he starts singing again. This seems more likely, although, as we saw in the finale of "Trolls Band Together," this band seems awfully good for being together for only a few months. Of course, it's really just a meta joke that indicates the film isn't to be taken too seriously, though it could well put a spanner in the works for future writers should the Trolls return.