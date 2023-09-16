Chris Pine's Star Trek Movies Ranked According To IMDb

Coming in at the bottom of the pile is "Star Trek: Beyond," the third film in the trilogy. It's rated a not-too-shabby 7.0 on IMDb as of press time. This is slightly under the 80% audience approval score the film has on Rotten Tomatoes.

In reviews, viewers have highlighted "Star Trek: Beyond" for its tense action sequences, sense of humor, and ability to make you care about the characters. But more negative reviews continue to unfavorably compare the movie and its previous iterations with the original series and complain that it abandons science fiction for action movie theatrics and over-the-top writing.

"Star Trek: Beyond" follows the crew after the USS Enterprise is forced to crash-land on an alien planet. This is the home of Krall (Idris Elba), a half-lizard alien being, whose greatest power is his ability to leech energy from others. Krall wants to completely destroy the Enterprise to get his hands on an artifact the ship is transporting. The mission soon becomes Kirk's greatest test as a captain as he and the crew fend for themselves in the wild and try to survive Krall's vendetta for long enough to find a way to get out of his dictatorship and back to their proper solar system.