Cast Of The Bear: What Do Season 2's New Characters Bring To The Table?

Donna's dynamic with Natalie and Carmy is one thing — at the end of the season, she briefly shows up to The Bear's opening but then runs away, realizing she'll just ruin it for her children — but Mikey's dynamic with Uncle Lee, played by Bob Odenkirk, is something else entirely. (Whether Lee is actually Mikey's uncle is up for debate; it seems like more of an honorific than anything else.) Lee and Mikey, to put it lightly, do not get along, and this all comes to a head during a particularly nasty blowout argument just as everyone sits down to dinner.

Mikey, to be fair, won't stop throwing forks at Lee, who's criticizing the fact that Donna is off somewhere crying rather than eating dinner. This causes an immediate problem for pretty obvious reasons, but when Lee — who really clearly just doesn't like Mikey one bit — lays into the young man about leeching off of Donna and the fact that he's unsuccessful in both his personal and professional life, Mikey loses it, even flipping the table. Mikey, as fans know, dies by suicide shortly before the events of Season 1... and if his interactions with people like Lee are any indication, he tragically didn't get the mental health support he needed, instead subjected to abject cruelty and outright scorn. It's a truly sad revelation about Mikey, and it's tough to watch an actor as beloved as Odenkirk in a role like this.

If you or someone you know needs support now, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.