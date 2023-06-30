The Bear: Molly Gordon Weighs In On Season 2's Gut-Wrenching Finale

In the sophomore season of the FX and Hulu dramedy "The Bear," one of the most surprising character developments of all is that Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), a workaholic chef struggling with intense generational trauma, is able to hold down a somewhat stable relationship throughout the season. After reconnecting with Claire, played by Molly Gordon, the two end up involved... right up until the finale, when Carmy tanks the entire thing by ranting about how the relationship could never work while he's trapped in a walk-in freezer. Unbeknownst to him, Claire's right on the other side, listening.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gordon says there was some serious catharsis filming that scene. Asked about the sheer logistics of filming a breakup through a fridge door, Gordon said, "Jeremy stayed around for that. He was shooting his side of things inside the refrigerator a couple days later, but he came to be on the other side to say those lines with me. I'm a woman who has gone through a couple breakups, so it felt both cathartic and sad. To hear someone way that they don't deserve happiness, or deserve to give happiness, is a horrific statement."

"I've stayed in relationships and tried to fix someone like that," Gordon elaborated. "So I was happy that Claire just leaves. She doesn't go, 'Oh wait, is that actually how you feel?' She just chooses to leave the situation."