The Bear: Will Poulter's Love For The Show & Own Culinary Passion Helped Him Land His Role

Contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2 Episode 4 — "Honeydew"

If you were wondering how Season 2 of "The Bear" snagged such an astonishing number of guest stars, it turns out some of them just asked very politely until showrunner Christopher Storer and his team said yes. Actually, that might only apply to one of those guest stars — specifically, Will Poulter, who popped up in the season's fourth episode as pastry chef Luca. When Marcus (Lionel Boyce) wants to train as a pastry chef under a real expert, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) sends him to Copenhagen to work with Luca, and they strike up a fast friendship. So how did Poulter snag his role?

"I called them. I literally begged to be in the show. I asked if I could meet with Chris Storer and basically communicated that I was such a fan of so much of his work, but especially 'The Bear,'" Poulter told Variety in an interview about his role. "He was kind enough to gift me with the offer to play Luca and it really changed my life, to be honest. It kind of helped me realize a dream of playing a chef on TV. I have such an immense amount of respect for chefs and the women and men of that industry. I feel like the whole society stands on the shoulders of people in the food and beverage industry, and we don't even necessarily really know it or think about it. They sustain us and maintain us daily and they don't get enough thanks for what they do."