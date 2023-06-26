The Bear S2: Jamie Lee Curtis Thinks Playing Carmy's Mom Is The Role Of A Lifetime

Contains spoilers for Season 2 of "The Bear"

Season 2 of "The Bear" is many things — a perfect evolution of its first season and a series of episodes that includes a few much-needed breaths of fresh air — but one thing it definitely is? Absolutely stacked with wild guest stars. This includes Jamie Lee Curtis, who, in an episode told totally in flashback — the season's sixth episode "Fishes" — plays the extraordinarily difficult mother to Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Natalie (Abby Elliott), and the now-deceased Mikey (Jon Bernthal) Berzatto.

In an Instagram post after Season 2 dropped on Hulu, Curtis said that when she first saw "The Bear," she knew she wanted to be a part of it. After saying the secret is out and that every family has issues like the Berzattos, Curtis said she always felt destined to be on the series.

"When I saw the first episode of the first show, last summer and Sugar [Natalie] asks Carmen if he had spoken to their mother, in that second I knew that I would play her," Curtis revealed. "Don't ask me how. I just knew. A year later, after the wild success of the brilliant 1st season, [showrunner] Chris Storer offered me the role of a lifetime. There's not a person alive who won't relate to what it feels like to be around someone like Donna Berzatto. I certainly have my own experiences. That's what makes the show so magnificent. We can relate and commiserate and celebrate all of our communal survival in this thing called.... life. Thank you Chris ... and the ENTIRE BEAR family of creative human beings and scene partners for allowing me in to let it rip!"