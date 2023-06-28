The Bear S2: Jon Bernthal Improvised A Crucial Moment During The Big Episode 6 Argument

Contains spoilers for "The Bear" Season 2 Episode 6, "Fishes"

Fans of "The Bear" knew that Carmy Berzatto's (Jeremy Michael White) late brother Mikey is played in flashback by Jon Bernthal, but going into Season 2, they probably didn't know Bernthal was set to return to the series. Return he does, though, in the season's grounding sixth episode, "Fishes," which strays from the current-day narrative to show exactly what holidays were like in the Berzatto house... and to say they were rough is an understatement. According to Bernthal, though, one of the most physically propulsive moments was unplanned — specifically, when he flips the table at Uncle Lee (guest star Bob Odenkirk).

After confirming to Variety that the forks Mikey keeps flinging at Lee's head were plastic, Bernthal revealed, "Oh, the table flip definitely wasn't scripted. But it's still a testament to Chris [Storer]. I was like, 'Hey, man, you gotta let me kind of go crazy at least once!' I do a lot of action stuff and I'm aware of how big of a reset that it is, where the food is meticulously laid out and it's so specific and is a character within itself. He definitely gave me the green light. It's funny when you work with directors, especially in TV, because sometimes they'll give you the green light, but then be like, 'Just maybe save it 'til the end.' Chris was like, 'Go do you.' I think the funnest thing for me really, in that scene, was to be off camera and just to keep that intensity, keep that fight going with Bob and see everybody else's reaction. It was just such a joy to do."