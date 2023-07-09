Batman Ninja: Where To Stream The Animated Film Online

Some maximalist combinations just work. The Elvis sandwich. "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Cocaine and bears. So why not Batman — one of the most enduring comic book characters of all time — and the endlessly imaginative world of anime?

While some versions of Batman lean towards brooding, gritty realism, "Batman Ninja" dares to ask, what if we did the exact opposite? The resulting animated film, which debuted in 2018, inexplicably sends the storied DC Comics hero back in time to Sengoku era Japan to duke it out with his usual cast of villains, who have been reimagined as sinister feudal lords.

Critics were enamored and perplexed in equal measure. "'Batman Ninja' is a gorgeous, almighty mess," wrote James Whitbrook for Gizmodo. "Its frenetic incoherence is matched only by its desire to top itself again and again with vivid, striking imagery." IGN praised the "simply gorgeous" animation helmed in part by lead character designer Takashi Okazaki.

"Batman Ninja" stands out as perhaps the most unique offering from Warner Bros.' slate of DC animated films, and it is available to stream on Max alongside a huge collection of other DC animated projects.