Batman Ninja: Where To Stream The Animated Film Online
Some maximalist combinations just work. The Elvis sandwich. "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer." Cocaine and bears. So why not Batman — one of the most enduring comic book characters of all time — and the endlessly imaginative world of anime?
While some versions of Batman lean towards brooding, gritty realism, "Batman Ninja" dares to ask, what if we did the exact opposite? The resulting animated film, which debuted in 2018, inexplicably sends the storied DC Comics hero back in time to Sengoku era Japan to duke it out with his usual cast of villains, who have been reimagined as sinister feudal lords.
Critics were enamored and perplexed in equal measure. "'Batman Ninja' is a gorgeous, almighty mess," wrote James Whitbrook for Gizmodo. "Its frenetic incoherence is matched only by its desire to top itself again and again with vivid, striking imagery." IGN praised the "simply gorgeous" animation helmed in part by lead character designer Takashi Okazaki.
"Batman Ninja" stands out as perhaps the most unique offering from Warner Bros.' slate of DC animated films, and it is available to stream on Max alongside a huge collection of other DC animated projects.
You can also rent Batman Ninja through several VOD platforms
For fans with a Max subscription, the streaming site is the easiest way to watch "Batman Ninja." The film is available elsewhere, if you don't mind spending a small fee. "Batman Ninja" can be rented for $3.99 across YouTube, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play, and Redbox. It is also available on Amazon Prime with a Max trial.
"Batman Ninja" is one of many DC animated films that really swings for the fences, populating unusual time periods or combining characters in a way that would be untenable for a live-action project. Other examples include "Batman vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Superman: Red Son," the latter of which imagines a world in which Kal-El lands in the Soviet Union instead of Kansas.
Having seen the success of combining anime graphics with DC characters in "Batman Ninja," Warner Bros. has a new anime project in the works with the forthcoming "Suicide Squad ISEKAI." Much like "Batman Ninja," the series will drop the "Suicide Squad" gang in another reality. Its top-tier animation will come courtesy of Wit Studio, the macabre minds behind "Attack on Titan." With no release date set for "Suicide Squad ISEKAI," fans can hold themselves over with "Batman Ninja."