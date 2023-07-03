Whatever Happened To Trophy Smack After Shark Tank?

Getting Mark Cuban on board to invest in their fantasy sports trophy company Trophy Smack was more than a win for Matt Walsh and Dax Holt. But this would only be the start of their success.

Cuban turned out to be a great collaborator, with Holt telling entertainment executive Edward Sylvan (via Medium), "We didn't have many expectations, but he's blown them all away. Very responsive, helpful, and is clearly driven to make Trophy Smack a success for all of us." Within a month of their "Shark Tank" episode airing, the duo's business brought in $1.2 million, more than half of what they made in the previous year. As their audience expanded, so did their product line and business. Trophy Smack would go from catering primarily to the fantasy sports crowd to offering trophies for any and all occasions. Additionally, they increased their number of employees and moved to an 800,000-foot facility complete with advanced engraving and design tools.

The company went on to add a custom design tool on their website that allows customers to add logos and designs of their choice to championship rings and belts. The team also had the unique opportunity to design trophies for the AGBO Superhero Fantasy Football League, which was started for charity by "Captain America: Civil War" and "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony and Joe Russo. The company's lifetime sales are estimated to be $10 million. As successful as their company has become, it might be a surprise to learn that their initial win on "Shark Tank" was largely a shot in the dark.