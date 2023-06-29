Shark Tank Fans Notice A Huge (And Hilarious) Shift Between Old And New Seasons

It's natural for TV shows, especially those that go on for 15 seasons, to experience changes over the years. There may have been limitations in the beginning that no longer need to be in place, or the series manages to find its voice as it goes on. It may be a reality show, but "Shark Tank" is no exception to this rule.

A lot of changes have occurred on "Shark Tank" since it first aired in 2009. One of the biggest is the quality of budding entrepreneurs who come onto the show to pitch their business ideas. Redditor u/thesavant shared a meme poking fun at how the entrepreneurs have changed over the years on the "Shark Tank" subreddit. The meme references how recent seasons have business owners who say things like, "We're looking for $500k for 5% in our new computing optimization company." Underneath that is a dog wearing a hat referred to as "Early Seasons," which jokingly states, "I'm looking for $50k for 40% of my company ... We make lollipops for dogs."

It's a humorous observation, poking fun at how the companies that appeared on "Shark Tank" early on weren't exactly the cream of the crop. These days, many businesses appear on "Shark Tank" that would probably do just fine without any of the investors getting involved. So what happened?