Warrior Nun: How Toya Turner's Shotgun Mary Could Return In Season 3 & Why She Must

In the words of "Warrior Nun" showrunner Simon Barry, thanks to the "combined voices, passion and amazing efforts" of the series' vocal and motivated fandom (otherwise known as The Halo Bearers) the beloved series will be getting a second chance at life, despite Netflix's unjust cancellation following Season 2. While it's unclear, at this stage, what form the long-awaited and hard-won resurrection will take, this much is certain: the series' comeback really ought to come with the return of Toya Turner's incomparable Shotgun Mary.

With Alba Baptista's Ava potentially lost to the other dimension, Lorena Andrea's Lilith potentially lost to the dark side, and The Order of the Cruciform Sword potentially decimated (and certainly weakened and thrown into chaos) by the events of Season 2, our remaining intrepid heroes — including Kristina Tonteri-Young's Sister Beatrice — will need a hero of their own. Enter Shotgun Mary, one of the series' most compelling, complex, and (again, potentially) integral characters.

Given that just about every character on the series is both compelling and complex (an anomaly for women warriors in the fantasy genre) the unforgettable impact Turner's character and performance had on Season 1 remains a highlight amongst highlights. Unfortunately, Barry told Cosmopolitan that Turner had to leave "Warrior Nun" due to personal reasons at the start of Season 2's filming. Though the Season 1 finale left her whereabouts unknown, a confirmation of her death was written into Season 2 to account for the character's absence.

And yet — her body is never recovered, news of her death initially comes from an unreliable source (Tristán Ulloa's Vincent), and the word "dead" is never actually used. Folks, we all know what that means ...