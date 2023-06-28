Iron Man's Anti-Symbiote Armor Unleashes Its Most Powerful Attack

The Extrembiote in its most evolved form appears to have been stopped thanks to Iron Man's Anti-Symbiote Armor — but what that means for Cletus Kasady remains to be seen. While Kasady's quest to control the Marvel Universe appears over for now, his actions show what he's capable of without Carnage. At the same time, the Carnage symbiote's rise is just beginning. The evil symbiote will try to kill all Venoms in existence in the upcoming "Death of Venomverse" crossover event. The Cullen Bunn and Gerardo Sandoval miniseries will see Carnage travel across the Multiverse to take on different versions of his rival symbiote, including a final battle with Knull, with the God of Symbiotes making a surprise return in "Death of Venomverse" #5.

Depending on how successful Carnage's mission is, his connection with Kasady might be permanently severed — at least for the time being. Plus, it's doubtful Carnage would want to work with his former host after their previous falling out and his failures with the Extrembiote. But, perhaps both of their failures could lead them back to one another.

Hopefully, Iron Man won't need to rebuild the Anti-Symbiote Armor in the near or far future. But, considering how Kasady managed to use the Extrembiote to come close to overtaking him, it's not the worst idea to keep the tech schematics to create it in his back pocket, should he ever need to use it again. Readers can see the armor unleash its most powerful attack in "Carnage Omega: Alpha" #1 by Marvel Comics, which is in comic book stores and available at online retailers now.