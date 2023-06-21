Miles Morales Spider-Man Just Got His Own Version Of Spider-Man's Coolest Armor
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Marvel Comics' "Miles Morales: Spider-Man" #7.
Within the latest issues of Marvel Comics, Miles Morales Spider-Man is getting a significant suit upgrade to take on a powerful villain. In "Miles Morales: Spider-Man" #7, the titular hero just received his own Iron Spider suit, courtesy of Tony Stark.
The Iron Spider armor debuted in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #529 by J. Michael Straczynski and Ron Garney, which depicted Iron Man giving Peter Parker his high-tech suit. The armor gave Spider-Man major improvements, with its nano-tech and three giant spider-arms being among the ulta-resourceful features. Spider-Man's "Iron Spider" costume was among his most powerful ever, especially compared to his original suit. Eventually, Peter left his suit behind, leading other characters — including Mary Jane Watson — to don the armored attire. Also, the Iron Spider armor made its live-action debut in the Tom Holland-starring "Spider-Man" trilogy, with the hero prominently using the suit during "Avengers: Infinity War." Like the comics, the MCU version of the armor made Spider-Man's capabilities more like Iron Man's — allowing him to survive in space and take on stronger threats than usual.
Now, Miles Morales is getting his Iron Spider armor to take on Cletus Kasady.
How Miles Morales got his Iron Spider suit
In "Miles Morales: Spider-Man" #7 by Cody Ziglar, Federico Vicentiini, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Cory Petit, Spider-Man tries to take down Cletus Kasady, who has wielded the Extrembiote (made from Stark Tech and a symbiote dragon from the "King in Black" event) and transformed into an armored symbiote. The former Carnage host's quest for power causes him to infect New York City, turning its inhabitants into his deadly army. Spider-Man has worked alongside Normie Osborn's Red Goblin and a group of villains to stop Kasady before he overtakes the city. But despite his best efforts, Spider-Man's attacks have largely been ineffective. Still, the hero continued the fight — despite the impossible odds.
Kasady's Extrembiote takes down Scorpion, Taskmaster, and Electro, leaving Miles Morales and the speedster Hightail to stop the villain. As Kasady plots to take out the duo, Iron Man arrives and uses his tech to combat his former tech. Tony Stark tells Kasady he knew it was only a matter of time before he appeared using the Extrembiote. Of course, Tony had time to prepare for the battle. When Iron Man delivers seemingly a killing blow to Kasady, the villain somehow survives and plunges one of his tendrils through Spider-Man's chest. To keep Miles alive, Stark sends nanites into his wound. This tech builds a "cast" to protect his body as it heals him, which turns out to be a new Iron Spider suit.
Cletus Kasady's final stand is about to begin
But things aren't getting easier for Miles as the "Carnage Reigns" crossover soon comes to an end. In a preview for "Carnage Reigns: Omega" #1, Cletus Kasady is teased as getting what he's been looking for, which will lead to another Extrembiote armor upgrade. Spider-Man and Iron Man must now try to stop the villain before he overtakes Earth — which will be no small feat.
With Kasady trying to gain control of his homeworld through the Extrembiote, the Carnage symbiote is also on his quest for power: The sinister monster wants to become Marvel's next King in Black. The events of the "Carnage Reigns" crossover and the current "Venom' ongoing series will lead directly into the "Death of the Venomverse." The comic will see Carnage continue to upgrade his power while stealing abilities from other villains across the universe and beyond. Carnage's mission appears to be the last symbiote standing in the Multiverse, leading him on a deadly path across space and time. So, Spider-Man will need all the help he can to stop Cletus Kasady and Carnage, with the Iron Spider armor serving as an excellent start to take them on.
Miles Morales' Iron Spider armor debuts in "Miles Morales: Spider-Man" #7 by Marvel Comics, which is in comic book stores and online retailers now.