Miles Morales Spider-Man Just Got His Own Version Of Spider-Man's Coolest Armor

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Marvel Comics' "Miles Morales: Spider-Man" #7.

Within the latest issues of Marvel Comics, Miles Morales Spider-Man is getting a significant suit upgrade to take on a powerful villain. In "Miles Morales: Spider-Man" #7, the titular hero just received his own Iron Spider suit, courtesy of Tony Stark.

The Iron Spider armor debuted in "The Amazing Spider-Man" #529 by J. Michael Straczynski and Ron Garney, which depicted Iron Man giving Peter Parker his high-tech suit. The armor gave Spider-Man major improvements, with its nano-tech and three giant spider-arms being among the ulta-resourceful features. Spider-Man's "Iron Spider" costume was among his most powerful ever, especially compared to his original suit. Eventually, Peter left his suit behind, leading other characters — including Mary Jane Watson — to don the armored attire. Also, the Iron Spider armor made its live-action debut in the Tom Holland-starring "Spider-Man" trilogy, with the hero prominently using the suit during "Avengers: Infinity War." Like the comics, the MCU version of the armor made Spider-Man's capabilities more like Iron Man's — allowing him to survive in space and take on stronger threats than usual.

Now, Miles Morales is getting his Iron Spider armor to take on Cletus Kasady.