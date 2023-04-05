Marvel's New King In Black Teased As Next Evolution For Carnage

The King in Black was first introduced in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's "Venom" run, with his symbiote takeover beginning in the "King in Black" crossover event. Knull, the God of Symbiotes, changed the lore and origins of symbiotes after debuting, with his creation predating the current Marvel Universe. The Celestial killer and creator of All-Black the Necrosword, created symbiotes and tried to take over Earth during his invasion. Knull nearly succeeded, bringing an army of symbiote dragons to Earth and infecting some of its greatest heroes. But, thanks to Eddie Brock gaining the powers of the Enigma Force, previously used by Captain Universe, which made him Knull's opposite as the God of Light, the villain was defeated.

In the current "Venom" series from Al Ewing and Cafu, Eddie Brock has assumed the mantle of the King in Black. The hero has attempted to lead the symbiotes and offer them freedom. However, in the comics, Eddie Brock's death sent him through time, where he's met future versions of himself as the King in Black. The former Spider-Man villain was recently transported to the Un-Beyond, where he learned the truth about the true home of the King in Black, the symbiotes being the dark reflection of the Beyonders, and how he was stuck in a nonlinear time-loop — destined to supervise the Venomverse and ensure another wild King in Black, such as Knull, is never created. For Eddie Brock and company, saving the Venomverse from its next rising threat just became his number one priority, as Carnage is mowing down Venoms to becoming the new King in Black.