Marvel's Knull Is Returning As Carnage Challenges To Become The King In Black

Contains spoilers for "Death of the Venomverse."

Carnage is coming after the King in Black's crown during the Summer of Symbiotes and won't stop slaughtering those who stand in his way until he takes the title for himself. In the upcoming "Death of Venomverse" miniseries, the powerful symbiote villain Knull will make his surprise return. In what's set to be one of the most epic face-offs between powerful symbiotes, Carnage vs. Knull will set the stage for who is the most deadly symbiote hero in the Marvel Universe.

Knull debuted in Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman's "Venom" run. In the series, the King in Black was revealed to be the ancient being responsible for creating symbiotes, reawakened after thousands of years of being trapped. Subsequently, Knull nearly overtook Earth in the "King in Black" event upon unleashing his symbiote army on the Earth's Mightiest Heroes, showing off his incredible powers by almost conquering the world. Thankfully, Eddie Brock gained the power of Captain Universe, the Enigma Force, transforming him into Knull's true opposite — the God of Light. Eddie would kill the King in Black, and the former Venom would become the new God of Symbiotes.

However, while many expected the fight between darkness and light to be the last appearance of Knull, the villain will return to the pages of Marvel Comics in the "Death of Venomverse," with the symbiote powerhouse directing his attention towards Carnage, who wants to become the new King of Black.