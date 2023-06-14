Carnage's Host Just Received His Own Iron Man Armor

In "Carnage" #14 by Alex Paknadel, Fran Galan, Federico Sabbatini, Erick Arciniega, and VC's Joe Sabino, part of the current "Carnage Reigns" crossover, Cletus Kasady's quest to improve the Extrembiote continues. The villain not only has a new symbiote but uses Tony Stark's Iron Man armor to create a communication hub and create an army of his followers. As Miles Morales' Spider-Man and the Red Goblin deal with the possessed humans Kasady, with Normie Osborn using his powers to extract Cletus' symbiote control, Stark Sentinels sent on behalf of Feilong, who recently took over Stark Industries and has his own evil plans, try to stop the outbreak.

The Stark Sentinels begin to purge Kasady's forces but are met by the Extrembiote. While the giant Iron Man armors attempt to capture the symbiote, Feilong is shocked to see his Sentinels defeated in the ensuing battle. Feilong's attempts to contain Kasady leads to a transformation into a more monstrous form as wires are embedded in him. When Kasady and the Extrembiote emerge, he takes on a new form: part symbiote dragon and part Iron Man. It's Cletus Kasady, like readers have never seen him before.

Marvel Comics

"Carnage" 14 leads to a call-to-action by Kasady, sending a message to all of his followers that he's building a team and needs missionaries to accomplish his next mission. The alert reaches Iron Man, who expresses frustration his tech has fallen into the wrong hands yet again as he suits up to go after Cletus and his new Extrembiote armor.