Small Details You Missed In The Witcher Season 3
The third season of "The Witcher" has finally arrived, much to the delight of the show's many fans. While this will unfortunately be actor Henry Cavill's final season playing the role of the titular Witcher, Geralt of Rivia, with actor Liam Hemsworth set to replace him in Season 4, it looks like Cavill will definitely be going out in style as Season 3 is absolutely jam-packed with excellent storylines, action, and monsters.
Season 3 of "The Witcher" is adapted from Andrej Sapkowski's novel "Time of Contempt," a direct sequel to "Blood of Elves," the novel that the show's second season was based on. Once again following the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, Season 3 sees the famous Witcher take a more active stance in his attempts to protect his ward, Ciri. Rather than remaining on the run, Geralt works with Yennefer and the mages of Aretuza to uncover the secret plots to kidnap the Princess of Cintra and root out her deadly attackers.
Much like "The Witcher's" previous seasons, Season 3 features a multitude of plotlines covering many different points of view, with many of those characters involved in complicated schemes and nuanced political agendas. As such, it would be easy to gloss over some of the show's many minor details with only one viewing, so here are some of the small details you may have missed in "The Witcher" Season 3.
Dear Friend
Season 3 of "The Witcher" opens with a montage that catches viewers up on what the series' central trio, consisting of Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer, have been up to since leaving Kaer Morhen at the end of Season 2. As time passes, Geralt and Yennefer are shown to be working together to help keep Ciri hidden and help her learn to control her magic. Unfortunately, Geralt still hasn't forgiven Yennefer for nearly giving her up to the Deathless Mother at the end of Season 2 and refuses to communicate with her directly. As such, the audience is treated to Yennefer's voiceover as she narrates the letters she writes to her former lover.
Each letter begins with the phrase "Dear Friend." At first, this might not seem like an unusual way to start a letter, but Yennefer's sarcastic delivery of the line in each voiceover suggests there might be more to this phrasing than meets the eye. In fact, the term "Dear Friend" is a direct callback to the Season 2 episode, "Dear Friend." In the episode, Geralt and Yennefer are finally reunited for the first time since Yennefer's alleged death. When he introduces her to Ciri, her refers to her as his "dear friend." Yennefer is surprised by the term, offended that given their long history as lovers, Geralt only refers to her as a friend, even a dear one.
Rule of Three
Jaskier is first reintroduced in "The Witcher" Season 3's first episode, as he is being thrown out by a woman he cheated on. As he is tossed out on the streets, he is approached by Redanian mage Philippa Eilhart and the Redanian prince, Radovid. After the two leave him, he is then approached by the dwarf Yarpen, who was sent by Geralt of Rivia to enlist his help. Yarpen seems annoyed that he has to deal with Jaskier again, and the two exchange quips until Jaskier makes a mention of the Rule of Threes and that is what must be done. This is not only a cheeky nod to the fact that Jaskier is a writer, but also a reference to the fact that this is the third time that the two would be working together.
The first time that Geralt and Jaskier team up with Yarpen is in the Season 1 episode "Rare Species," where he and his band of dwarven warriors were among the four teams that set out to hunt the green dragon for King Niedamir. While he and his team begin as rivals to Geralt and Jaskier, they ultimately team up, and Yarpen befriends Geralt. In the Season 2 episode "Voleth Meir," Geralt and Jaskier enlist the aide of Yarpen's crew after Ciri is kidnapped by Yennefer. Yarpen accompanies the two until Ciri is safely back in Geralt's custody.
Istredd's Inquiries
In the second episode of Season 3, titled "Unbound," Geralt and Jaskier visit the detective agency Codringher and Fenn in order to purchase information on Rience, a fire-wielding mage who has been hunting Ciri relentlessly, to try and determine who he might be working for. After disarming the trap, Geralt meets with Ellis Codringher, who attempts to strongarm the Witcher into paying more money for the information. Instead, Geralt makes a bet with the detectives –one he ends up winning.
During Geralt's conversation with the duo, Codringher mentions a visit from Istredd, referring back to a scene from the show's second season episode, "Dear Friend." After teaming up with Geralt and learning that Ciri was able to destroy a monolith, Istredd visits the detective agency in hopes of learning more about the situation. He discovered that a certain gene, called Leishardrathardlara, kept appearing in the women of the Cintran royal bloodline and that it may be the key to how she was able to destroy the monolith.
Jaskier's Floral Shirt
Jaskier is one of the most prominent characters in "The Witcher" playing a major role in the show's third season. A bard that befriended Geralt while following him in his adventures to gain inspiration for his songs, Jaskier has quickly become a fan-favorite character thanks in no small part to actor Joey Batey's wonderful performance. Not only does the character have great chemistry with Geralt and adds a unique and comedic dynamic to the cast, but he also sings several original songs with deep ties to his relationship with Geralt, which have proven very popular among much of "The Witcher's" fanbase with their catchy tunes.
In Season 3, Jaskier has an even bigger role than in the previous seasons, following Geralt and company on many of their adventures, striking up an interesting relationship with Radovid, the Prince of Redania. Throughout the season, Jaskier wears a shirt with a floral print, no doubt a reference to the character's name. In the English translations of Sapkowski's novels, Jaskier goes by the name Dandelion. However, Netflix chose to keep the character's Polish name, which translates more closely to buttercup, a small yellow flower.
Zeilil Eip
"Unbound," the second episode of Season 3 of "The Witcher," reintroduces audiences to Triss Merigold, one of Yennefer's fellow sorceresses, as well as a former mentor of Ciri. It is revealed that Triss hasn't yet returned to King Foltest's court in Temaria, despite some members of the Brotherhood urging her to do so, but has instead remained at Aretuza. Tissaia has continued to protect her, and given her a role at the school as a teacher. In the episode, she is briefly seen teaching a lesson to a group of students.
Eagle-eyed viewers might notice some familiar aspects of this particular lesson. Each student has a branch of daisy flowers and a rock in front of them. This indicates that they are likely the levitation incantation, in which the life force of the flowers is drained in order to lift the rock. The incantation spoken in order to lift the rock is "Zeilil Eip," which in Elder Speech translates to "rise up." This is one of the first lessons Yennefer learned in Season 1 of "The Witcher," and remains one of the most important in her mind. After losing her ability to use magic in Season 2, Yennefer attempted to recite "Zeilil Eip" while in the Deathless Mother's lair.
Aplegatt's Close Call
After parting ways with Geralt at the end of Episode 1, Ciri and Yennefer attempt to lay low as they slowly make their way to Aretuza, where Yennefer hopes that her old mentor Tissaia will help train Ciri to control her magic. While stopped at a local outdoor tavern, Ciri bumps into a courier that wishes her safe travels. However, unbeknownst to the courier, Ciri sees a vision of his impending death. As he rides his horse through a forest at night, an arrow from an unknown archer flies into his neck, swiftly killing him and knocking him off of his horse.
The courier's name is never mentioned in the show, but book readers will know the character to be Aplegatt, a royal messenger for Demavand, the King of Aedirn. He was sent on a mission to bring back correspondence from Sigismund Dijkstra of Redania. His death, while seemingly a small and unimportant moment, creates major ripples throughout the Northern Kingdoms, due to a letter he was unable to deliver. While Aplegatt isn't actually killed until much later in the season, Episode 2 provides a small hint of what is to come when the courier visits Redania and attends King Vizimir's party. The king fires an arrow in jest, and the arrow whizzes past Aplegatt's face, nearly killing him as it hits the wall just in front of him.
The Legend of the Eels
In Episode 3, titled "Reunion," Yennefer and Ciri make another stop on their way to Aretuza, this time in the town of Gors Velen. Yennefer has plans to reach her mentor Tissaia but needs to split up with Ciri in order to do so. As such, she brings Ciri to the Giancardi Bank, which is run by a local dwarf named Molnar. Molnar is indebted to Yennefer after she had saved his family in the past, and agrees to watch after Ciri. He places her in the care of his assistant, Fabio Sachs, who he tasks with protecting while she explores the city.
While exploring the streets of Gors Velen, Ciri happens upon a painting of the tower at Aretuza. Fabio tells her about the painting, while also telling her stories about a famed academy for mages. In particular, he tells that he heard a tale that some students get turned into eels. Although this may be a mere legend to Fabio, audiences will know that his story is indeed true, as it was confirmed in the Season 1 episode "Four Marks," where Yennefer sees Tissaia turn three of her fellow students that were underperforming into eels to help power Aretuza's magic.
Don't Look at Her, Look at Me
Despite all the chaos caused by Ciri in Gors Velen, Yennefer's trip proves fruitful, as she is able to contact Tissaia and arrange to have Ciri brought to Aretuza to study magic. When Ciri is brought before Tissaia, an interesting interaction happens between the two characters. Ciri, clearly intimidated by Yennefer's longtime mentor, looks at Yennefer with a pleading stare while Tissaia grabs her face and examines her.
This scene calls back to Yennefer's first meeting with Tissaia years before. While there are parallels between the two women's journeys — both wield powerful magic but are untrained — there may be an even deeper meaning behind the intentional mirroring of the scenes. When Yennefer is first taken by Tissaia, she looks to her mother for help. Ciri looks to Yennefer, indicating that she may be beginning to see Yennefer as a surrogate mother. Later, it is confirmed that Yennefer has begun to see Ciri as a daughter, after Tissaia comments that Yennefer has finally found herself a child after many years of trying.
How to Know a Good Leader
In the show's three seasons, many of "The Witcher's" main characters have grown and evolved quite a bit since the first season. However, it can be argued that few have come nearly as far as Cahir, a high-ranking Nilfgaardian intelligence officer and one of Emperor Emhyr's most trusted allies. In Season 1, he was charged with capturing Princess Cirilla of Cintra and bringing her back to Emhyr. Throughout the season, Cahir appears to be a true believer in the Nilfgaardian cause, never questioning his loyalty to Emhyr or his belief in Nilfgaard's mission, despite all of the brutality he has witnessed, and been a part of, in Emhyr's name.
However, things begin to change after Cahir is captured in Season 2. While escaping the Brotherhood's custody and smuggling himself back to the Nilfgaardian-held Cintra, Cahir spends a lot of time hiding among different peoples, especially the elves. Upon returning, he appears softer and more lenient towards those who are not in line with all of Nilfgaard's beliefs, including the mage Fringilla. In Season 3, Emhyr asks Cahir to murder Gallatin, an elven warrior he befriended. He carries out the deed, but it becomes apparent that the decision weighs heavily on him. When meeting with Emyhr, Cahir asks, "You said you knew a good leader when you saw them. How?" This might indicate that Cahir's loyalty to Emhyr as a leader might finally be waning.
Ciri Sees Herself as a Witcher
In the season's fourth episode, titled "The Invitation," Geralt and Ciri must take a ferry to make their way to Aretuza to attend a gala put on by Tissaia and the Brotherhood. When they arrive, Jaskier informs them that the ferryman refuses to leave because he is afraid of an unknown monster lurking in the waters. It's at this time that Ciri says "We're Witchers, aren't we?" in order to convince Geralt to help the ferryman by getting rid of the monster.
This scene is more significant than it may seem at first. While viewers have seen Ciri spend a considerable amount of time throughout Seasons 2 & 3 learning how to fight and training to be more like the Witchers she lived with at Kaer Mohren, this marks the first time that she has actually referred to herself as a Witcher. Although she never underwent the mutation process to possess a Witcher's powers, she nevertheless considers herself to be one of them. This is in stark contrast to the mages, where Ciri shows little interest in aligning herself with them, despite Yennefer's pleas to do so.
All is Not As it Seems
"The Witcher" Season 3's fifth episode, titled "The Art of Illusion" is interesting in that it pretty much all takes place during the course of one night, and is told out of time order from various perspectives. The center of the episode's plot is the gala being held at Aretuza by the Brotherhood, meant to help unite the Northern Kingdoms, and their magical advisors, against Nilfgaard. However, Geralt and Yennefer have an alternate agenda, hoping to use the event to find evidence that backs their theory that the Wizard Stregobor is behind Rience's attacks on Ciri.
Throughout the episodes, a song sung by a group of bards is played multiple times as viewers experience the story's different perspectives. If viewers listen closely to the lyrics, they might notice that the bards regularly repeat the phrase "All is not as it seems." This is a not-so-subtle allusion to not only the theme of the entire episode, but also the twist ending. Stregobor had nothing to do with Rience's attacks. Instead, Vilgefortz, a trusted ally of Tissaia, is the mastermind behind the evil plot.
Rience Recast
Rience is one of "The Witcher's" most terrifying villains. In Season 2, he was rescued from the dungeons below Cintra by a mysterious woman named Lydia, who hired him to work for an unknown employer. Unfortunately for Geralt, this employer has set Rience's sights on Ciri, and his relentless hunt for her has sent Geralt and his allies into hiding. Part of Rience's sadistic nature is due to his extended use of the forbidden fire magic. In Season 2, he tells Jaskier that each time he uses fire, it consumes part of his soul.
Viewers might notice that Rience is looking a bit different this season. That's because Rience has been recast. Chris Fulton, the actor playing Rience in Season 2, did not return to portray the character in Season 3. Instead, actor Sam Woolf, who has also portrayed Prince Edward in "The Crown," has taken over the part. In addition to a change in casting, Rience's facial prosthetic has also seen a pretty dramatic alteration. While Rience's burns only covered the top half of the left side of his face in Season 2, the prosthetic scarring now covers the entirety of the left side of his face, making his appearance even more distinct.
The Useful Queen
Vizimir II, King of Redania, is one of the major players in the War of the Northern Kingdoms in Season 3 of "The Witcher." Early in the season, Vizimir was making plans to capture Ciri in order to marry her and take control of Cintra, making him the strongest king in all of the Northern Kingdoms, a plan that was wholeheartedly supported by his spymaster, Sigismund Dijkstra, and his sorceress advisor, Philippa Eilhart. However, after meeting with Nilfgaard, Vizimir agreed to hand Ciri over to the invading kingdom, a move that Dijkstra and Eilhart could not abide by.
One of the season's most shocking moments occurs when Vizimir receives a box as a "gift" from Nilfgaard. The box contains the head of his wife, Hedwig, leaving Vizimir very distraught. His brother, Radovid, discovers that Dijkstra and Eilhart were responsible for her death, using it to blame Nilfgaard for the attack while also freeing the king to remarry Ciri if they were to capture her. While the moment comes as a big surprise, the scheming spymaster hints at the big move earlier, when he tells Phillips that the queen has a good head on her shoulders and that it might finally be time to "make her useful."