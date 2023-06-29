The Witcher S3: Cahir & Gallatin Are The Doomed Bromance We Didn't See Coming

Contains spoilers for "The Witcher" Season 3, Episode 3

As "The Witcher" characters go, Cahir Mawr Dyffryn aep Ceallach (Eamon Farren) tends to have a more difficult time than most. He starts out strong as the powerful and mysterious big bad of the show's first season, establishing himself as a capable Nilfgaardian commander and gaining a number of personal and professional victories. However, he ultimately fails in his mission to capture Ciri (Freya Allan) and gets caught himself. As a result, his Season 2 is a conga line of indignities that reveals the person underneath the intimidating black armor.

"The Witcher" Season 3 doesn't start particularly well for the Nilfgaardian, either, as Emperor Emhyr var Emreis (Bart Edwards) has relegated him to a lowly pawn terrorizing the Northern Kingdoms. Episode 2 marks a turn in Cahir's fortunes when the rebellious Gallatin (Robbie Amell) seeks his help to overthrow Queen Francesca (Mecia Simson). Gallatin and Cahir are clearly familiar with each other and enjoy a friendly, joking rapport that seems to set up a fun bromance. Unfortunately, this isn't meant to last, because Cahir is forced to kill his friend in the very next episode.

Since he's an original character created specifically for the Netflix series, Gallatin's head was always on the chopping block. Still, "The Witcher" Season 3 manages to make the most of his brief presence. The affably gruff Elf warrior's relationship with Cahir shows yet another surprising side of the Nilfgaardian, and further raises his value as one of the show's most quietly important characters.