The Witcher: Anya Chalotra On Henry Cavill's Intensity - 'It's A Blessing'

Anya Chalotra cherishes Henry Cavill's passion for "The Witcher." The actress, who portrays Yennefer of Vengerberg in Netflix's live-action adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy novel series, told Variety in a 2023 interview that Cavill, whose final episodes starring as Geralt of Rivia will release later this month, brings a dedication to the production that seeps into every aspect of creation. And, according to Chalotra, Cavill's hands-on approach is a "breath of fresh air."

"He knows more than anyone about the world of 'The Witcher,' and all the rules and regulations and the terms and 'Witcher' knowledge — he's up there," said Chalotra. "So to work with that, it's a blessing because there are days when you might disbelieve the world a little bit more than the next. And he's there to go, 'Hang on, we've got this.'"

As previously mentioned, Cavill's time with "The Witcher" is almost over. After Season 3 Volume 2 drops on July 27, that's it — Liam Hemsworth will don the mantle of the White Wolf for all future seasons. Cavill's intensity for the source material will instead be directed at a live-action adaptation of "Warhammer 40,000" with Prime Video.