Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny's Most Confusing Moments Explained

The film's opening flashback to Indy being captured by the Nazis sees him narrowly escape death thanks to some dumb luck. Due to a wayward bomb, Indy is able to stop himself from being hung, and, oddly enough, that's not even the most unbelievable thing that happens in this opening. Rather, it's Indy's plan to steal a car so that he can hop onto a moving train that makes absolutely zero sense and is baffling to see in action.

To steal a car, Indy punches a guard sitting in the driver's seat, rolls the body away, and then assumes the driver's role as high-ranking commanders get in. Now, it's not like this car is far away from everyone else as there can be soldiers seen loading stuff in the background. So, it's pretty wild that no one saw Indy punch the guard and get in the driver's seat. It's even more bizarre when you realize that the officer get in the backseat literally seconds after Indy knocks the guard out. How could those officers not see the body of the guard Indy knocked out just outside the car or not see the entire exchange take place? The guard's body only got rolled a couple of feet away, so it's mind-blowing how Indy gets away with this one. Suspension of disbelief might be a thing in these movies, but this scene pushes the limits.