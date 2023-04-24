Indiana Jones 5 Will Open With A Nostalgic, Action-Packed 25-Minute Flashback Scene

Over a decade since he last appeared on the big screen, Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) is on his way back to the movies. Following up "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" is "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which sees Indy put on his legendary fedora one last time in an adventure like no other. While details about the plot are scarce at the time of this writing, something pretty major about the film has come to light. According to director James Mangold, it opens with a roughly 25-minute flashback sequence.

Speaking with Total Film, Mangold shared that the opening of "Dial of Destiny" is action-packed and nostalgia-fueled, giving audiences the "Indiana Jones" experience they haven't felt in years. Although, the director does clarify that it would be unwise to get comfortable with that tone and pace moving forward. "The goal was to give the audience a full-bodied taste of what they missed so much. Because then when the movie lands in 1969, they're going to have to make an adjustment to what it is now, which is different from what it was," he explained.

As it turns out, filming the flashback scene was pretty easy, too, thanks to Ford's performance abilities and the groundbreaking technology at Mangold's disposal.