Here's How Phoebe Waller-Bridge Could Take Over The Role Of Indiana Jones

As we may have mentioned, there's still zero evidence backing up the idea that Waller Bridge will be taking over the part of Indiana Jones, so we might as well take our theories and get weird with them.

Maybe Indiana Jones, now almost 80, is a Time Lord who regenerates into Phoebe Waller-Bridge after falling down the stairs or suffering a heart attack upon walking into his lecture hall in the 1960s to see boys with long hair for the first time.

Maybe Indiana Jones experiences unforeseeable side effects decades after his run-in with the unknowable psychic forces of the Crystal Skull, causing his consciousness to hop into the body of actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge, or more likely, a character that looks very much like her.

Maybe Indiana Jones has to go deep cover to infiltrate whatever sort of skullduggery is afoot in "Indiana Jones 5." Maybe the CIA gives him "Face/Off" surgery and makes him look like Phoebe Waller-Bridge and he likes it so much that he decides to stick with it.

Maybe Phoebe Waller-Bridge's character doesn't actually have anything to do with Indiana Jones, but Indiana Jones passes her on the street one day while he happens to be mentioning that he arbitrarily started making his friends start calling him his dog's name and she thinks "Man, that sounds like a pretty cool thing to do," so she also forces a nickname for herself onto her social circle, taking up the name "Indiana Jones" while not going on any adventures of her own at all.

It's probably the daughter thing, though. "Indiana Jones 5" is scheduled to hit theaters on July 28, 2022.