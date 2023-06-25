Why Indiana Jones Villain Mads Mikkelsen Loves Playing Bad Guys

Mads Mikkelsen has played some of the most iconic villains in fiction throughout his career in Hollywood. He cried blood and played very high-stakes poker with James Bond (Daniel Craig) as Le Chiffre in "Casino Royale," stacked corpses under the nose of Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in "Hannibal," and menaced the Three Musketeers in Paul W.S. Anderson's "Three Musketeers" as Rochefort. Now, he's set to add another baddie to his personal rogues' gallery in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," in which he is set to play Nazi Jürgen Voller. And according to Mikkelsen himself in a Deadline interview, he loves playing these types of roles again and again.

Mikkelsen, a veteran performer, seems to have room in his actor's heart for both the Hollywood and European approaches to character and enjoys working in both kinds of movies.

"The baddies is something that is kind of concentrated in America. I don't think we've ever made a film in Denmark, where we have like villains," Mikkelsen told Deadline, observing a difference between Hollywood films and those more artistic projects he takes in his own country. "I embrace it. I'm lucky that it's different genres, different frameworks and I get a chance to play some different villains... I have a career back home and in Europe, where I get the chance to play variations of real human beings."