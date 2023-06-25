Will LOTR: Rings Of Power S2 Depict Sauron Recruiting Humans For Battle?

Potential spoilers for "The Rings of Power" Season 2

Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" wrapped up in mid-October of 2022. Since that time, there has been little substantive information about what we can expect in Season 2. We know that the principal photography has wrapped and that there will be a lot of new faces in the upcoming season. But we don't even know when that season will arrive — a release date sometime in 2024 seems to be the current consensus.

As far as the content itself, we've been given little more than hints and riddles. For instance, Morfydd Clark suggested that there will be "quite a lot of new villains" in Season 2. The Galadriel actress also teased that more of the titular Rings of Power will be in circulation.

As is always the case with tentpole entertainment experiences, these official breadcrumbs coming "from the source" have been supplemented by a steady stream of leaks, unofficial reports, and speculation. Rumors of everything from the threat of Shelob showing up to multiple versions of Sauron has made the circuit of Tolkien fandom — and now there's a new tidbit to add to the plate. Fansite Fellowship of Fans has posted a fresh scoop claiming that Halbrand (who is Sauron in disguise) will be at a human village and "will be giving big speeches to the human village inhabitants. He also gives a very big speech to humans in a forest which was filmed in Surrey."

The thought of a villain haranguing the masses may not sound like a big deal at first glance. But it's the people he's talking to that makes this rumor really important ... if it ends up being true, that is.