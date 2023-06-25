Zoey 102 - Everything You Need To Know

Get ready, Pacific Coast Academy grads — the hit Nickelodeon sitcom "Zoey 101" is finally getting a continuation. After well over a decade since the original series ended, fans will once again get the chance to reunite with Zoey (Jamie Lynn Spears) and all of her PCA friends, thanks to the upcoming revival movie "Zoey 102."

There's already a lot to go over regarding "Zoey 102" and what fans should expect out of the project. Not only does the movie's synopsis confirm some massive character updates from beyond the original series, but the list of returning cast members from "Zoey 101" has also been confirmed with some exciting inclusions and interesting omissions. There's also the matter of the film's release date, as it's actually set to debut far sooner than some may have expected. Here's all of the things that viewers should know about "Zoey 102" before they finally watch it.