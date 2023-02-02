So Help Me Todd Season 2 - What We Know So Far

After a successful 1st season, "So Help Me Todd" will deliver up a second helping of legal maneuvering and quirky character-building. The dramedy follows Todd (Skylar Astin), the black sheep of his successful lawyer-laden family. A private detective by trade, he's struggling to find work now that his license was revoked after using some "creative" methods to reach the truth.

Searching for a way to give Todd's life some sort of purpose and drive, his mother, Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) convinces him to move to Oregon and work for her law firm — and to pay back the $9,000 he owes her. Margaret is a steel-spined defense attorney with a strong belief in doing what's right; Todd has a much more lax approach to the law and is no stranger to doing what he needs to do to get what he wants. Since he is now the firm's in-house investigator, that spells trouble for their personal and professional lives. With each case, Todd and Margaret bond while moving to free the innocent and coping with their friends at work, their family, and their love lives.

"So Help Me Todd" has been doing gangbusters for CBS: Variety reports that it's pulling in 6.3 million viewers regularly live, which inflates to 7.4 million with DVR usage and viewings through other platforms. The series has been renewed for a 2nd season, 12 episodes into its first. Here's what we know about what might happen in Season 2 of "So Help Me Todd."