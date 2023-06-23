Why Isn't Bill Murray In Wes Anderson's Asteroid City?

Aliens? Sure. A play within a play within a movie? Honestly expected at this point. But a Wes Anderson film without even a cameo appearance from Herman J. Blume himself? Now that is surprising.

Since his career was revitalized by the now critically impenetrable auteur in the 1998 breakout coming-of-age comedy "Rushmore," Bill Murray has appeared in various capacities in every single Wes Anderson film — a nine-movie streak that officially ends with his absence from Anderson's latest flick, "Asteroid City." The recently embattled 72-year-old actor has been publicly confronted with and condemned for what many consider to be reprehensible on-set behavior, ranging from allegations of disruptive unprofessionalism to outright harassment and abuse. With this information being so prevalent in the current cultural zeitgeist, many have likely assumed that the actor was let go to make the rest of the cast feel safe, or that Murray himself had pulled out to avoid an inevitably brutal press run that would detract focus from Anderson's work. However, the real reason for his departure is actually quite mundane.

According to reports from July of 2022 that have been recently confirmed by Anderson during the press tour for "Asteroid City," Murray was forced to drop out after contracting a nasty case of COVID-19 just before shooting was about to begin. As Anderson admitted, it would have been impossible to postpone Murray's scenes until his recovery, as most of his expensive, A-List scene partners would have had to move on to other projects. Surprisingly, that doesn't mean that Murray was entirely distant from "Asteroid City," or that Anderson has shied away from sharing his feelings about the controversies his longtime collaborator has faced.