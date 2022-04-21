Searchlight Drops A Shocking Decision On Aziz Ansari And Bill Murray's Being Mortal

Bill Murray can demonstrably deliver on both comedy and drama fronts, and he's also a notoriously difficult guy to pin down for a project. As such, it would be easy to imagine that when a movie finally manages to secure his signature, it would go through hell and high water to wrap up and make its way to theaters. What's more, Murray has kept fairly busy and appeared in a number of cool projects in recent years, so the interest for his talents clearly remain high.

Recently, Murray has been working on "Being Mortal," the upcoming movie version of Dr. Atul Gawande's book ""Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End," in which he stars with Aziz Ansari of "Parks and Recreation" and "Master of None" fame, who also directs the film. Seth Rogen also co-stars.

However, it appears that the movie has now received a truly surprising setback. Let's take a look at the shocking decision Searchlight Pictures just dropped on "Being Mortal."