Who Does Bill Murray Play In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has proven particularly adept at getting serious A-list talent to sign up for its movies. Robert Redford played a significant role in "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," while Anthony Hopkins portrayed Odin across several "Thor" movies. The titular roles may be played by relative newcomers, but the supporting cast is filled out with A-list talent to lend an air of credibility to these superhero movies.
"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" carries out this trajectory by bringing on comedy legend Bill Murray to join the cast. He was revealed in one of the trailers, and no doubt many fans are delighted to see what kind of role he'll have once the movie comes out on February 17. From the official Marvel website, we know Murray will play a character by the name of Krylar, and you aren't alone if that name doesn't ring any bells. Here's everything we know about Krylar going into the latest entry of the MCU.
Krylar appeared in a single comic book before his MCU debut
There's not much to go on with Bill Murray's Krylar because he's only appeared in a single comic book in the past. He showed up in a July 1972 issue of "The Incredible Hulk," where he's an arms dealer in the Microverse. He doesn't get much time to make an impression as he's promptly killed off by Pitll Pawob.
Suffice it to say, he'll likely have more than a few changes made for "Quantumania," not the least of which will be that he won't interact with the Hulk. Instead, it sounds as though he'll be an old acquaintance of Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). In a press release leading up to the film, Krylar's described as "cowardly or self-centered, Krylar unapologetically enjoys the high life his status grants him—expensive meals, exotic cocktails and top-notch transportation aboard his huge pleasure yacht."
On top of that, director Peyton Reed spoke at length about how the character will tie into the larger themes surrounding "Quantumania." Reed explained, "As we know from great stories, you can put the past behind you, but the past will always find a way to show up again. Bill's character represents that in this movie." Things will surely come full circle with Murray's Krylar once fans get a chance to see him in action when "Quantumania" drops in theaters.