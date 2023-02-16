Who Does Bill Murray Play In Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania?

There's not much to go on with Bill Murray's Krylar because he's only appeared in a single comic book in the past. He showed up in a July 1972 issue of "The Incredible Hulk," where he's an arms dealer in the Microverse. He doesn't get much time to make an impression as he's promptly killed off by Pitll Pawob.

Suffice it to say, he'll likely have more than a few changes made for "Quantumania," not the least of which will be that he won't interact with the Hulk. Instead, it sounds as though he'll be an old acquaintance of Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). In a press release leading up to the film, Krylar's described as "cowardly or self-centered, Krylar unapologetically enjoys the high life his status grants him—expensive meals, exotic cocktails and top-notch transportation aboard his huge pleasure yacht."

On top of that, director Peyton Reed spoke at length about how the character will tie into the larger themes surrounding "Quantumania." Reed explained, "As we know from great stories, you can put the past behind you, but the past will always find a way to show up again. Bill's character represents that in this movie." Things will surely come full circle with Murray's Krylar once fans get a chance to see him in action when "Quantumania" drops in theaters.