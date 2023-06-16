Asteroid City Review: A Shallow Wes Anderson Take On Post-War Americana

If there's one director in the entire world who can be relied upon to put his unique stamp on a film, it's Wes Anderson. When his name is on a movie, you know exactly what you're getting — for better or worse. With "Asteroid City," Anderson trades the elegant European eccentricities of some of his previous works for post-war Americana. A Matryoshka doll of a film, "Asteroid City" features a double framing device with a television show about a play about a group of strangers who encounter an alien while in a remote desert town deep in nuclear testing territory. But while it features his trademark visual style and a color-grading scheme that makes every shot look like a Life Magazine cover, "Asteroid City" lacks substance and narrative thrust. It's let down by a featherweight story that lacks the pathos and unexpected depths of some of Anderson's best work.

The story begins (well, the story within a story, anyway — technically, it begins with the playwright creating the script for the play that the televised version of the show is based on, and honestly if you spend too much time thinking about it you'll probably give yourself a headache) in Asteroid City. At a 1950s-era Junior Stargazer convention, a group of gifted teenagers are about to be awarded substantial research grants for their contributions to science, including Woodrow "Brainiac" Steenback (Jake Ryan). Woodrow arrives in town with his father (war photographer Augie, played by Jason Schwartzman) and three younger sisters, when a series of bad things happen to them.

Firstly, their car breaks down, and Asteroid City's number one mechanic (Matt Dillon) has no clue how to fix it. But more importantly, Augie finally decides to confess to his children that their mother died three weeks earlier. This grief has to be temporarily sidelined, however, as they settle in for the convention, which receives a surprise visitor in the form of an alien who has come to retrieve the town's famed meteorite. As a result, the government puts the town on a strict lockdown until they can ascertain the threat to national security, leaving its inhabitants uneasy and restless.