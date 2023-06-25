Why Gale From Elemental Sounds So Familiar

"Elemental," the latest outing from Pixar, hits all the notes we've come to expect from the animation giant. There's Pixar's most inventive worldbuilding yet in the form of Element City, scrappy protagonists leading the way, and, oh yes, all of the feels.

"Elemental" is also Pixar's most straightforward love story to date. The film's star-crossed lovers are the elementally opposed Ember Lumen (Leah Lewis) and Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) — she of fire and he of water — who set out on a mission to save her father's shop. Fire, water, earth, and air are all represented in "Elemental," though Gale Cumulus, Wade's blustery boss, is the most prominent air character.

Gale is voiced by Wendi McLendon-Covey, who was delighted to add a Pixar project to her resume. "That's the biggest bucket list thing of any actor, to get that call from Pixar," the actress told AMovieGuy.com. "I said yes before I even knew what it was. I think someone said, 'Pix–' and I said, 'Uh-huh!' I'll play on an ant in a pile of trash, if that's what I have to do. I am in it to win it with Pixar."

McLendon-Covey may have finally ticked this one thing off her bucket list, but she's already assembled an impressive list of credits in her decades-long career. Here's where you may have seen and heard the actress before.