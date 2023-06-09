The Goldbergs: Wendi McLendon-Covey Lands New Comedy Series, St. Denis Medical
After 10 seasons on ABC, the long-running 1980s-based sitcom "The Goldbergs" concluded in May 2023. Thus, those involved got to work seeking out other film and television projects elsewhere in the entertainment world, including Beverly Goldberg actor Wendi McLendon-Covey. Of course, given the body of acting work she's accumulated already, it's no surprise that the "Goldbergs" fixture is already off exploring new horizons as an on-screen talent. In fact, she's already diving head-first into a brand new comedy frontier via "St. Denis Medical."
Reported by Deadline in March, McLendon-Covey signed the dotted line to executive produce "St. Denis Medical" and portray Joyce: the Executive Director of St. Denis Medical and former oncological surgeon who's eager to see St. Denis reach its fullest potential. The series at large focuses on the titular Oregon hospital, which is severely underfunded and understaffed, as well as those responsible for keeping it up and running. Through a mockumentary format, viewers see their daily struggles to save lives while maintaining ones of their own.
As of June 9, "St. Denis Medical" has officially received a series order at NBC (via Variety), though it's not the only thing McLendon-Covey is up to in the entertainment sphere.
McLendon-Covey has kept busy away from The Goldbergs
With "The Goldbergs" behind her and "St. Denis Medical" on the way, Wendi McLendon-Covey has also scored a collaboration with Disney and Pixar. She has landed the role of Gale Cumulus in director Peter Sohn's animated feature "Elemental." As an air resident, the character calls Element City home and takes the appearance of a pink (or purple when she's angry) humanoid storm cloud. Moviegoers will get to learn more about the character when "Elemental" arrives in theaters on June 16.
Even as "The Goldbergs" was finishing up, McLendon-Covey found plenty of time to add some strong titles to her filmography. For instance, throughout the first half of 2023, she appeared as a peasant in the third episode of "History of the World: Part II" and popped up in "Prom Pact" as Alyssa Yang and "Paint" as Wendy. She has also maintained two of her most prolific television credits, those being "American Dad!" and "Big City Greens." She has contributed her voice acting talents to these shows since 2015 and 2018, respectively.
For fans of "The Goldbergs," it's sad to see the program go after so long — even if it didn't really have any business moving forward after Season 10. At the same time, at least the cast members that made it such a success, such as Wendi McLendon-Covey, are thriving away from it.