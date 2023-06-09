The Goldbergs: Wendi McLendon-Covey Lands New Comedy Series, St. Denis Medical

After 10 seasons on ABC, the long-running 1980s-based sitcom "The Goldbergs" concluded in May 2023. Thus, those involved got to work seeking out other film and television projects elsewhere in the entertainment world, including Beverly Goldberg actor Wendi McLendon-Covey. Of course, given the body of acting work she's accumulated already, it's no surprise that the "Goldbergs" fixture is already off exploring new horizons as an on-screen talent. In fact, she's already diving head-first into a brand new comedy frontier via "St. Denis Medical."

Reported by Deadline in March, McLendon-Covey signed the dotted line to executive produce "St. Denis Medical" and portray Joyce: the Executive Director of St. Denis Medical and former oncological surgeon who's eager to see St. Denis reach its fullest potential. The series at large focuses on the titular Oregon hospital, which is severely underfunded and understaffed, as well as those responsible for keeping it up and running. Through a mockumentary format, viewers see their daily struggles to save lives while maintaining ones of their own.

As of June 9, "St. Denis Medical" has officially received a series order at NBC (via Variety), though it's not the only thing McLendon-Covey is up to in the entertainment sphere.