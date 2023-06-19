The Hulk's Incredibly Complex Movie Rights Explained

It's no secret the Hulk has been a vital part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making several appearances throughout the years in films for Thor, the Avengers, as well as a "She-Hulk" series. But many fans may be wondering why the jade giant hasn't gotten the solo treatment in the first four phases of the MCU, except for the 2008 flick "The Incredible Hulk." The reason for the massive emerald hero not getting more time in the spotlight on his own has to do with the movie rights to the character.

While the Hulk is a persona that most certainly falls under the comic book publisher's banner, Marvel Studios and Disney, unfortunately, haven't had the ability to make a solo "Hulk" movie focusing on Bruce Banner's alter ego because Universal has been pulling the strings with the character's cinematic fate since the '90s. Producers Avi Arad and Gale Anne Hurd began development on a "Hulk" motion picture in 1990 for Universal Pictures, the original rights owner to the live-action version of the character. Several concepts, writers, directors, and actors were considered for the project, but according to Variety, in 1998, the studio, having already sunk $20 million into the development of the ambitious project, decided to halt their efforts until the early 2000s. It was then unveiled that Ang Lee would direct, with Eric Bana set to play the titular hero in the 2003 "Hulk" movie produced and distributed by Universal.

After earning $245 million off of a $137 million budget, a sequel was in the works, but things would go down differently this time around as the conundrum surrounding various rights and licensing for the character would start to unfold.