Marvel Is Rumored To Have Hulk Movie Rights Back - Here's What Could Happen Next

The Hulk (currently played by Mark Ruffalo, who took over for Edward Norton) has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning. His 2008 solo movie didn't exactly set the world on fire, but he's proven a key player in team-up films like "The Avengers" and "Thor: Ragnarok." All the while, the film rights to the character have belonged to Universal Pictures, not Disney and Marvel Studios. However, rumors indicate that this might not be the case anymore, with Marvel Studios potentially regaining the film rights to the Jade Giant.

As reported by Variety on June 15, the Disney+ streaming service announced that "The Incredible Hulk" would join its library on June 16. This certainly raised some eyebrows when it comes to Hulk's film rights, but the story doesn't end there. An SEC filing from back in 2005 lays out the terms of Universal's distribution strategy for "The Incredible Hulk," which was the same one used by Marvel's other distributor at the time, Paramount. These terms of distribution were laid out within a 15-year period, suggesting that June 2023 — 15 years after the movie released in June 2008 — would see the distribution rights revert to Marvel.

Of course, this is all speculation, and until Universal and Marvel Studios shed some light on the situation, all we can do is wonder about what a Marvel Studios-owned Hulk could do in the MCU.