Marvel Is Rumored To Have Hulk Movie Rights Back - Here's What Could Happen Next
The Hulk (currently played by Mark Ruffalo, who took over for Edward Norton) has been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since the very beginning. His 2008 solo movie didn't exactly set the world on fire, but he's proven a key player in team-up films like "The Avengers" and "Thor: Ragnarok." All the while, the film rights to the character have belonged to Universal Pictures, not Disney and Marvel Studios. However, rumors indicate that this might not be the case anymore, with Marvel Studios potentially regaining the film rights to the Jade Giant.
As reported by Variety on June 15, the Disney+ streaming service announced that "The Incredible Hulk" would join its library on June 16. This certainly raised some eyebrows when it comes to Hulk's film rights, but the story doesn't end there. An SEC filing from back in 2005 lays out the terms of Universal's distribution strategy for "The Incredible Hulk," which was the same one used by Marvel's other distributor at the time, Paramount. These terms of distribution were laid out within a 15-year period, suggesting that June 2023 — 15 years after the movie released in June 2008 — would see the distribution rights revert to Marvel.
Of course, this is all speculation, and until Universal and Marvel Studios shed some light on the situation, all we can do is wonder about what a Marvel Studios-owned Hulk could do in the MCU.
If Marvel Studios has the rights to Hulk, the story potential is incredible
One of the big hangups that has made Hulk's MCU tenure a tad disappointing is the rights debacle. Not only does Universal have the power of first refusal when it comes to projects relating to the character, but the bulk of the profits from any endeavor led by Hulk would go straight into Universal's pocket. Thus, he's been relegated to a supporting character since 2008, embarking on smaller side stories of his own from time to time. Although, if the Hulk rights have or will soon fall into Marvel Studios' hands, we could finally see some of Hulk's biggest storylines properly come to fruition.
With a Marvel Comics history dating back to the early 1960s, it's safe to say his cinematic potential is near limitless. Fans are especially keen on an adaptation of the "World War Hulk" story, where a powerful and vengeful Hulk returns to Earth from the planet Sakaar to crush those he feels are responsible for the death of his wife. Then again, a "Thor: Ragnarok" prequel exploring his life on Sakaar à la "Planet Hulk" could be cool too. Maybe the MCU's Hulk could even clash with his villainous and dangerous self from another timeline known as the Maestro. After all, anything is possible in the Multiverse Saga.
If you're a Hulk fan and are hoping to see more of him in the MCU, hopefully, you won't have to wait much longer for him to get a proper spotlight all his own after so long.