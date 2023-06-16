The Most Confusing Moments In Extraction 2

"Extraction 2," the long-awaited sequel to Netflix's hit 2020 action film, is finally out. "Extraction" was one of the most-watched films of 2020 for Netflix, with critics highlighting its spectacularly gritty action sequences and protagonist Tyler Rake's poignant characterization as a jaded and grieving mercenary. Rake was also Chris Hemsworth's next breakthrough role after Thor, with his physical prowess and action competence garnering well-deserved comparisons with Keanu Reeves' John Wick.

Much like the "John Wick" series, whose action excels from director Chad Stahelski's experience as a veteran stuntman, "Extraction" filmmaker, Sam Hargrave, has had ample experience as a stunt coordinator that helped elevate the action sequences of his directorial film to another level. Hargrave returns with screenwriter Joe Russo in this sequel that delivers a good dose of extra-action (pun intended) and tops the first film in many ways — including a 21-minute long single-take action sequence that terrified Hemsworth to film.

"Extraction 2" follows Rake on his new job: to rescue his sister-in-law and her children from a Georgian prison as they are chased by her husband's mafia cartel. The first film left some unresolved questions from fans hoping that the sequel would answer, which it does to an extent — diving deeper into Rake's past through the introduction of his ex-wife, Mia (Olga Kurylenko). However, the sequel itself isn't void of creating some confusion of its own about certain plot and character elements. Follow us as we attempt to explain some of the most confusing moments in "Extraction 2." Warning: spoilers ahead.