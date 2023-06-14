The Extraction 2 Scene That Terrified Chris Hemsworth To Film
Making an action film is hard work. Fights must be painstakingly choreographed to avoid stray punches doing damage, stunts must be carefully prepared for, and every person on the set must be carefully protected if explosives, high falls, or weapons are used in a scene. With all of that in mind, can anyone really blame Chris Hemsworth for feeling a little scared about performing his own stunts for "Extraction 2?"
Speaking with Associated Press Entertainment in June 2023 on the red carpet for the "Extraction 2" premiere, Hemsworth admitted that he tries to stay cognizant of the danger inherent in doing this type of acting, yet his fear of one scene, in particular, was very real. "There's always risk going into those scenes," he said. "That said, the one that scared me the most was being on top of a moving train that was going forty miles an hour, and having a helicopter twenty feet in front of me flying backwards. And then Sam (Hargrave, director for both of the "Extraction" films) in the middle, filming the whole thing."
It sounds like quite a complicated piece of action choreography to commit to film. So why does the actor choose to perform his own stunts? He explained that turning out a believable product is important to him, and it improves upon patching scenes together afterward during post-production with green screen technology. "This is real, you know," Hemsworth said. "We're sweating, we're anxious, we're nervous, we're intimidated and that's what's being captured."
That's not the only stunt Chris Hemsworth performed for Extraction 2
That jaw-dropping helicopter stunt isn't the only piece of action choreography Chris Hemsworth performed for "Extraction 2." Hemsworth told HollywoodLife in June 2023 that the film includes a continuous 21-minute-long fight sequence, which he took part in himself. "I feel like everything I'd done in the last 10 years kind of led to that point. It was exhausting," the star admitted to the news outlet.
That's not to say Hemsworth performs all of his characters' mighty feats of strength, even with the assistance of CGI. Bobby Holland Hanton, the actor's regular stuntman, has stepped in for Hemsworth on numerous occasions, starting with "Thor: The Dark World." Aside from performing stunt work in all of Hemsworth's subsequent Marvel films, Hanton has also doubled for him in both "Extraction" films, "Bad Times at the El Royale," "The Huntsman: Winter's War," and "In The Heart of the Sea."
The working relationship between Hanston and Hemsworth has also resulted in a private boon; from their professional connection, the two men have fostered a friendship that has spanned a decade. In fact, the two are so close that, according to an op-ed written by Hanton for Newsweek in 2021, Hemsworth's mother refers to Hanton as her fourth son.