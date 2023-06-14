The Extraction 2 Scene That Terrified Chris Hemsworth To Film

Making an action film is hard work. Fights must be painstakingly choreographed to avoid stray punches doing damage, stunts must be carefully prepared for, and every person on the set must be carefully protected if explosives, high falls, or weapons are used in a scene. With all of that in mind, can anyone really blame Chris Hemsworth for feeling a little scared about performing his own stunts for "Extraction 2?"

Speaking with Associated Press Entertainment in June 2023 on the red carpet for the "Extraction 2" premiere, Hemsworth admitted that he tries to stay cognizant of the danger inherent in doing this type of acting, yet his fear of one scene, in particular, was very real. "There's always risk going into those scenes," he said. "That said, the one that scared me the most was being on top of a moving train that was going forty miles an hour, and having a helicopter twenty feet in front of me flying backwards. And then Sam (Hargrave, director for both of the "Extraction" films) in the middle, filming the whole thing."

It sounds like quite a complicated piece of action choreography to commit to film. So why does the actor choose to perform his own stunts? He explained that turning out a believable product is important to him, and it improves upon patching scenes together afterward during post-production with green screen technology. "This is real, you know," Hemsworth said. "We're sweating, we're anxious, we're nervous, we're intimidated and that's what's being captured."