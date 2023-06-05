Extraction 2's Big Cameo Was 'Spoiled' By Chris Hemsworth

"Rake," says Idris Elba's mysterious character in the clip. "You are a legend. I have to say, mate, you're living up to the hype." Elba's debut in the "Extraction" universe ends with him pointing out how funny Rake's name is. It's an interesting tease but one that honestly wasn't needed. What's likely is that Elba's character will help Rake and the team out and then leave, with the character essentially set up for a spin-off or sequel. Per Collider, the producing Russo Brothers are already planning an "Extraction" cinematic universe. It's possible (but not confirmed) that Elba's character could be the first one to spearhead the franchise's supplementary offerings.

While that's fine and all, it's annoying that such an insane cameo was spoiled prior to the film's release. After all, the film is just days away from debuting on Netflix. Then again, the streaming giant is capitalizing on an all too familiar trend. Just days before "Fast X" raced into cinemas, it was revealed that Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs would be returning to the franchise. Oh, and how could we forget "The Flash" director Andy Muschietti revealing that his DC flick features a cameo from Nicolas Cage as Superman?

"Extraction 2" hits Netflix on June 16.