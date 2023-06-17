Whatever Happened To Danielle Fishel?

Every era has its share of beloved coming-of-age sitcoms. Shows like "The Wonder Years," "Freaks and Geeks," and "Derry Girls" demonstrate how different eras and parts of the world may shift their depictions of growing up, but the awkwardness, for the most part, never changes. In the mid-1990s, one of the biggest sitcoms around was "Boy Meets World."

Though the show focused on the life of Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), the most enduring character is most likely his love interest, Topanga Lawrence. Played by Danielle Fishel, Topanga was an idealized but still believable role model for fans of the show; she's intelligent, quirky, and independent. Fishel made the role her own and created one of the most memorable network TV characters of the era. Not bad for someone who encountered her share of professional struggles before, during, and after her career-making role.

Many child actors have trouble living up to expectations after having such a huge breakout part, but Fishel found success in a number of different areas. Here's where else you can find the woman behind Topanga, in acting and beyond.