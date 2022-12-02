The 'Cute Scene' That Came To Define Boy Meets World

In the time-honored annals of coming-of-age tales, few television shows are as dear to audiences as "Boy Meets World." Likewise, few family-friendly series — particularly in the 1990s — tackled the often sticky themes of growing up with as much heart, wit, and candor. As it was, matters of the heart were a big part of the narrative for much of the series' run. That was particularly true of the early seasons of "Boy Meets World" when the then pre-teen protagonists Cory Matthews (Ben Savage), Topanga Lawrence (Danielle Fishel), and Shawn Hunter (Rider Strong) were just beginning to understand such matters existed.

In fact, such matters were pushed center stage late in the first season of "Boy Meets World" during an episode titled "Boy Meets Girl." That episode found the youngsters enduring an awkward classroom video about their fast-approaching hormonal shift and pressing the fast-forward button on their romantic endeavors, including Cory asking Topanga out on their first date. Their date doesn't happen, but the duo still share an undeniably cute scene in the episode's final moments that cements their growing feelings for each other.

The duo's innocent yet tender high-five in the 21st episode became a clear touchstone in Cory and Topanga's narrative. In the eyes of Fishel and her longtime "Boy Meets World" castmates Strong and Will Friedle (who played Cory's big brother Eric Matthews on the show), it served as a touchstone moment for the entire series.